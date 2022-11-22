Silverado beats Shadow Ridge again to defend 4A state title — PHOTOS

Silverado capped off its second straight perfect season with its second consecutive Class 4A state title Monday at Allegiant Stadium, defeating Shadow Ridge again.

Silverado players celebrate after defeating Shadow Ridge to win the Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Silverado's Caden Harris (22) scores a touchdown against Shadow Ridge during the first half of the Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Silverado's Caden Harris (22) celebrates his touchdown against Shadow Ridge during the first half of the Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Silverado fans celebrate a touchdown against Shadow Ridge during the first half of the Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge's JaQuieze Holland (25) breaks through Silverado defense during the first half of the Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge's JaQuieze Holland (25) gets tackled by Silverado's Aisaiah Feagai (50) during the first half of the Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge's quarterback Coen Coloma (8) celebrates his touchdown with Liam Guthrie (14) during the first half of the Class 4A football state championship game against Silverado at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Silverado fans cheer on as the team plays Shadow Ridge during the first half of the Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge quarterback Coen Coloma (8) runs the ball against Silverado during the first half of the Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge's Evan Cannon (42) scores a touchdown against Silverado during the first half of the Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge's Evan Cannon (42) scores a touchdown against Silverado during the first half of the Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge fans celebrate a touchdown against Silverado during the first half of the Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Silverado's Caden Harris (22) is forced out of bounds by Shadow Ridge's Tanner Mcdonald (10) during the first half of the Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Silverado's Donavyn Pellot (2) scores a touchdown against Shadow Ridge's Caleb Fisher (80) and Tanner Mcdonald (10) during the first half of the Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Silverado fans celebrate a touchdown against Shadow Ridge during the first half of the Class 4A football state championship game against Shadow Ridge at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Silverado's Donavyn Pellot (2) scores a touchdown against Shadow Ridge's Caleb Fisher (80) and Tanner Mcdonald (10) during the first half of the Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge quarterback Coen Coloma (8) runs the ball to score a touchdown against Silverado during the first half of the Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Silverado's Caden Harris (22) runs the ball against Shadow Ridge during the first half of the Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

during the first half of the Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Silverado's Donavyn Pellot (2) tackles Shadow Ridge quarterback Coen Coloma (8) during the first half of the Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Silverado's Brandon Tunnell (11) throws a pass during the first half of the Class 4A football state championship game against Shadow Ridge at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge's Evan Cannon (42) scores a touchdown against Silverado's Shyne Johnson (4) during the second half of the Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge's Evan Cannon (42) runs the ball to score a touchdown against Silverado during the second half of the Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Silverado's Caden Harris (22) runs the ball against Shadow Ridge during the second half of the Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Silverado's Brandon Tunnell (11) runs the ball ahead of Shadow Ridge's Diego Faulkner (15) during the second half of the Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Silverado's Brandon Tunnell (11) raises the trophy while celebrating with teammates after defeating Shadow Ridge to win the Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Silverado's Blake Relyea (9) raises the trophy while celebrating with teammates after defeating Shadow Ridge to win the Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Silverado players pose with the trophy after defeating Shadow Ridge to win the Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Silverado players pose with the trophy after defeating Shadow Ridge to win the Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

For the first time all season, Silverado faced a challenge.

The Skyhawks were pushed to their limits against Shadow Ridge in Monday’s Class 4A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium.

Just like it’s done all season, Silverado relied on its senior stars to make a play. And they did just that.

On third-and-13, facing heaving pressure, Silverado senior quarterback Brandon Tunnell connected with Donavyn Pellot for a 22-yard touchdown pass that sealed a 51-27 win for the Skyhawks.

It’s the second consecutive 4A state title and 24th straight win for Silverado (12-0).

“I’m at a loss for words right now,” Silverado coach Andy Ostolaza said. “To have two years like this, with these kids, some who have been with us since freshman year, and have built this program, it’s a great feeling for everybody.”

The touchdown pass to Pellot, which gave the Skyhawks a 44-27 lead, wasn’t the only impressive play from Tunnell on the drive. Earlier, facing a third-and-13 and a rowdy Shadow Ridge crowed, Tunnell couldn’t find an open receiver. He tucked the ball and scrambled for 14 yards to keep the drive alive.

Senior running back Caden Harris also had a key 22-yard run and slid in-bounds to keep the fourth quarter clock winding. Harris added a 38-yard touchdown later in the quarter as one of his two rushing scores. He also had a receiving touchdown.

Silverado needed a little luck, too. With the game tied at 21 early in the third quarter, Harris took a handoff from Tunnell and appeared to have an easy 12-yard touchdown.

But Harris was hit just short of the goal line and fumbled the ball. Fortunately for Silverado, one of its linemen fell on top of the ball in the end zone, and the Skyhawks retook the lead.

On the ensuing Shadow Ridge drive, Silverado sacked Mustangs quarterback Coen Coloma on third down. Backed up at its own 12-yard line, ready to punt, the snap sailed out of the end zone for a safety.

Silverado made quick work of the short field. With Pellot and Harris getting touches, the Skyhawks started to run through a tired Mustangs defense. Tunnell finished off the drive with a quarterback sneak from the 1-yard line for a 37-21 lead.

“Brandon came up with the biggest game of his life tonight,” Ostolaza said of his quarterback, who had three passing touchdowns.

Shadow Ridge gave Silverado fits in the first half with its running game. The Mustangs ran early and often, riding their workhorse senior running back JaQuieze Holland, But he suffered an apparent injury midway through the first quarter and did not play the rest of the game.

Junior running back Evan Cannon filled in and rushed for 76 yards in the first half and a touchdown, his first of three on the night.

But while Silverado had trouble stopping Cannon, it made a pair of fourth-down stops in the first half that the Skyhawks turned into touchdowns on the other end.

“I have to credit our offensive line,” Ostolaza said. “They came out in the second half and controlled the line of scrimmage. That’s what made the difference in the second half.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.