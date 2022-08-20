Silverado blows out Centennial to open season — PHOTOS

Brandon Tunnell passed for 298 yards and four touchdowns to lead defending Class 4A state champion Silverado past Centennial on Friday night in the season opener.

Brandon Tunnell passed for 298 yards and four touchdowns to lead Silverado to a 57-7 rout over host Centennial on Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

Donavyn Pellot ran for 93 yards and caught four passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns for the Skyhawks, the defending Class 4A state champions.

The Skyhawks scored the first 34 points, a run started by a 66-yard touchdown pass from Tunnell to Caden Harris for an 8-0 lead.

Centennial scored with 4:36 left in the first half on a 76-yard Victor Plotnikov to Damari Wiggins TD pass.

The Skyhawks led 42-7 at halftime.

Harris ran for 101 yards and hauled in two Tunnell passes for 65 yards and a touchdown, and scored another TD on an 80-yard kickoff return after the Bulldogs’ only score.

Silverado coach Andy Ostolaza said his main concern this season was his offensive line, but the big arm of Tunnell helped relieve Ostolaza of that concern.

“Our big thing going into this game will be replacing our linemen. We lost some big pieces up front,” Ostolaza said.

Despite Friday’s outcome, Centennial coach Dustin Forshee said he hopes to see an improved defense this season.

“I feel we are a lot better off this year,” said Forshee, adding that COVID shortened his team’s preparation last season, in which the Bulldogs went 1-8.

The Bulldogs moved the ball through the air with Plotnikov, who came in when senior quarterback Michael Ritcharoen went down with a leg injury in the second quarter. Plotnikov threw for 227 yards while completing 5 of 12 passes and the one touchdown.

Bryson Tunnell caught five passes from his brother for 91 yards, and Marcus Council pulled down an 8-yard strike from Brandon Tunnell for a touchdown.

Tunnell completed 12 of 15 passes with one interception.

“Brandon had a good night, started a little shaky on those first drives, but he battled back and threw some great long balls,” Ostalaza said.

Silverado rushed for 190 yards on 19 carries and had 488 total yards.