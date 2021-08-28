Silverado passes its way past Shadow Ridge in early test — PHOTOS

Brandon Tunnell threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns in a 50-29 win over Shadow Ridge in a battle of early Class 4A state championship favorites.

Silverado High School's Jaden Thrower (5) is tackled by Shadow Ridge High School's Dylan Wood (28) during the first half of a football game at Silverado High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, as Shadow Ridge High School's Enius Young (58) and Shadow Ridge High School's Mason White (5) look on. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Shadow Ridge High School's Jaquieze Holland (25) is tackled by Silverado High School's Jaden Thrower (5) during the second half of a football game at Silverado High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Silverado High School's Jaden Thrower (5) fails to make the catch against Shadow Ridge High School's Dylan Wood (28) during the second half of a football game at Silverado High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Shadow Ridge High School's Jaquieze Holland (25) plays against Silverado High School's Jaden Thrower (5) and Silverado High School's Erick Aguilera (27), behind, during the second half of a football game at Silverado High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Silverado High School's Jaden Thrower (5) celebrates his touchdown with Bryson Tunnell (7) during the first half of a football game at Silverado High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Silverado High School's Brandon Tunnell (11) celebrates his touchdown with Chris Federico (44) and Bryson Tunnell (7) during the first half of a football game at Silverado High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

John-roan-kokou Agounke (6) fumbles the ball as Shadow Ridge High School's Devon Woods (20) looks on during the first half of a football game at Silverado High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Shadow Ridge High School's Dylan Wood (28) keeps a ball away from Silverado High School's Shyne Johnson (4) during the second half of a football game at Silverado High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.(Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Silverado High School quarterback Brandon Tunnell (11) throws a pass during the second half of a football game at Silverado High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, as Shadow Ridge High School's Devon Woods (20) tries to stop him. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Silverado High School's cheerleaders celebrate their victory against Shadow Ridge High School after a football game at Silverado High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Silverado High School's cheerleaders perform during a football game against Shadow Ridge High School at Silverado High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Silverado High School players run into the field before a football game against Shadow Ridge High School at Silverado High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Silverado has never been much of a passing team, but coach Andy Ostolaza set out on Friday to prove things are changing this year.

Mission accomplished, as junior quarterback Brandon Tunnell completed 12 of 22 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Skyhawks to a 50-29 home victory over Shadow Ridge.

“I think we’ve got one of the best quarterbacks in the city,” said Ostolaza, whose team improved to 2-0. “I think he kind of proved that today. Now people are going to know that Silverdo can throw the ball.”

Tunnel wasted no time in proving his team’s passing ability, completing three quick passes on the Skahawks’ first possession and finishing the drive with a 2-yard keeper up the middle to put Silverado ahead 7-0 with 7:29 remaining in the first quarter.

Jaden Thrower’s 50-yard TD reception, his first of three, gave the Skyhawks a 15-0 lead late in the quarter.

Silverado’s defense, meanwhile, was dominant in the first half, and the Skyhawks capitalized by going ahead 36-7 at halftime.

“We told the guys we wanted them to score often and fast,” Ostolaza said. “We came in with the plan that we’d have to be able to throw the ball.”

The Skyhawks made an early statement defensively, stopping the Mustangs on a fourth-down try inside their own 30 on their opening possession. They cashed the field position in with Tunnell’s keeper and never trailed.

Silverado’s defense appeared fatigued in the second half, and the Mustangs (1-1) took advantage, cutting their deficit to 43-29 on a 2-yard keeper up the middle by quarterback Coen Nicholas Coloma with 5:48 remaining.

“We had some cramping,” Ostolaza said. “We lost some personnel and it kind of hurt us in the second half.”

But a late Shadow Ridge fumble resulted in a subsequent 9-yard TD sprint up the middle by Gary O’Donnell to help the Skyhawks seal the win.

Thrower finished with 190 yards on seven receptions for Silverado, and teammate Donavyn Pellot had two receptions for 33 yards.

Jaquieze Holland carried 23 times for 122 yards to lead the Mustangs, while Coloma had two rushing TDs.