Southern Nevada football coaches suspend summer programs

Southern Nevada high school football coaches have decided as a group to shut down their summer strength and conditioning programs by Wednesday.

Liberty coach Rich Muraco, the president of the Southern Nevada Football Coaches Association, sent a proposal to the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association on Sunday asking for further guidance and to end its “wait and see” approach to starting the season.

“We feel like we’re essentially wasting time out there right now, when there’s no chance of the season starting on time,” Muraco said Monday. “We’ve all agreed to shut down, and I hope everybody follows through with that.”

The Clark County School District released a statement Monday saying it recommends distance learning to start the school year, which probably would indicate a postponement of the start of fall sports seasons.

Muraco said some schools had already stopped their programs, while others planned to meet with their players Tuesday and inform them of the decision.

Football practices are scheduled to begin July 30 with the heat acclimation period, with the season slated to open with seven games Aug. 14.

