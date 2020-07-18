Spring Valley football player tests positive for coronavirus

Spring Valley’s football team has shut down its strength and conditioning program until July 25 after one of its players tested positive for COVID-19.

Spring Valley’s football team has shut down its summer strength and conditioning program after one of its athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

A letter sent to parents from Spring Valley coach Marcus Teal indicated the positive test was reported to the school’s administration by the Southern Nevada Health District and that everyone in the program must quarantine for 14 days.

The last day the athlete was at practice and around teammates was July 9, and the Grizzlies plan to resume summer activities July 25.

“The coaching staff and administration wants to ensure all athletes and their families are safe, so we recommend that your student-athlete get tested; however this decision is completely at your discretion,” Teal’s letter said.

Teal declined to comment further when reached by the Review-Journal by text message Friday afternoon.

The summer strength and conditioning programs for football teams in the Clark County School District began July 6, and practices are scheduled to start July 30.

