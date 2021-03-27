The Meadows beats Lake Mead for 2nd straight win

Mick Corrigan threw two touchdown passes to Ryan Hannig, and Dawson Levine ran for two scores in The Meadows’ 28-6 win over Lake Mead.

Mick Corrigan threw for 180 yards and two touchdowns, and The Meadows beat Lake Mead 28-6 Friday night.

Corrigan was 12 of 15, and his scoring passes went for 47 and 1 yards to Ryan Hannig, who had 10 catches for 149 yards. Dawson Levine ran for 138 yards and scored on runs of 8 and 13 yards in the second half to help put the game away.

Levine also had three tackles, a sack and an interception on defense to help the Mustangs (2-1) to their second straight win.

The Eagles fell to 1-2.

Moapa Valley 50, SLAM! Academy 12: At Moapa Valley, the Pirates scored after an interception on the Bulls’ first series and cruised to their second straight win.

Moapa Valley (2-1) led 30-6 at halftime and survived five second-half turnovers. After the game, coach Brent Lewis said, “things got pretty sloppy.”

The Pirates have outscored their past two opponents 86-12 after a 41-20 loss to Class 5A Faith Lutheran in their season opener.

SLAM! Nevada dropped to 1-2.

Virgin Valley 14, Pahrump Valley 6: At Pahrump Valley, the Bulldogs survived a defensive struggle for their first win.

Will Barnum threw a touchdown pass to Rafael Guzman in the second quarter for the Vikings’ first touchdown of the season, and Ethan Workman scored on short run in the third to give Virgin Valley (1-1) a 14-0 lead.

Pahrump Valley (0-2) answered with a score early in the fourth quarter but never got back on equal footing.

Virgin Valley will host rival Moapa Valley in the Hammer Game at the Sports and Events Complex in Mesquite.

