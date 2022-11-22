The Meadows fights off Lincoln County for 2A state title — PHOTOS
The Meadows became the first Southern Nevada team to win the Class 2A football title since 2009 when the Mustangs earned their second of back-to-back championships.
Sean Gosse completed 11 of 22 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns to spark The Meadows to a 27-12 victory over Lincoln County in Monday’s Class 2A state championship football game at Allegiant Stadium.
The Mustangs (12-1) became the first Southern Nevada team to win the 2A title since 2009 when they earned their second of back-to-back championships.
Despite losing 42-0 to The Meadows during the teams’ regular-season meeting and 30-0 in last year’s playoffs, Lincoln County (10-2) managed to stay within striking distance for most of the way despite dressing only 19 players.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
