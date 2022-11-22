The Meadows fights off Lincoln County for 2A state title — PHOTOS

The Meadows became the first Southern Nevada team to win the Class 2A football title since 2009 when the Mustangs earned their second of back-to-back championships.

Fans watch Silverado and Shadow Ridge in their Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Meadows' Sean Gosse (7) gets stopped on a run by Lincoln County's Ryan Hannig (23) during the Class 2A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Meadows' Finnegan Riley (11) pulls in a pass during the first half of the Class 2A football state championship game against Lincoln County at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Meadows' Finnegan Riley (11) scores a touchdown against Lincoln County during the first half of the Class 2A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Supporters of The Meadows cheer after a touchdown against Lincoln County during the first half of the Class 2A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lincoln County's Ryan Hannig (23) runs the ball as The Meadows' Gage Rinetti (13) goes for the tackle during the first half of the Class 2A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Meadows' Billy Jennings (66) tackles Lincoln County's Cody Howard (25) during the first half of the Class 2A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Meadows' Tanner Woods (22) makes the catch under coverage from Lincoln County's Rowdy Lloyd (8) during the first half of the Class 2A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Meadows' Billy Jennings (66) and Robert Stamanis (75) tackle Lincoln County's Ryan Hannig (23) during the first half of the Class 2A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Meadows' Aiden Otano (17) gets tackled by Lincoln County's Marc Mcclain (7) during the first half of the Class 2A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Meadows' Sean Gosse (7) runs the ball past Lincoln County's Ryan Hannig (23) during the first half of the Class 2A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Meadows' Sean Gosse (7) gets forced out of bounds by Lincoln County during the first half of the Class 2A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lincoln County's Marc Mcclain (7) runs the ball against The Meadows during the first half of the Class 2A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lincoln County defenders chase after The Meadows quarterback Sean Gosse (7) during the first half of the Class 2A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Meadows' Finnegan Riley (11) catches a pass in front of Lincoln County's Andrew Medlin (81) during the first half of the Class 2A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lincoln County's Kalen Bart (22) catches a pass during the first half of the Class 2A football state championship game against The Meadows at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Meadows' Zach Badain (40) reacts after a play against Lincoln County during the first half of the Class 2A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sean Gosse completed 11 of 22 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns to spark The Meadows to a 27-12 victory over Lincoln County in Monday’s Class 2A state championship football game at Allegiant Stadium.

The Mustangs (12-1) became the first Southern Nevada team to win the 2A title since 2009 when they earned their second of back-to-back championships.

Despite losing 42-0 to The Meadows during the teams’ regular-season meeting and 30-0 in last year’s playoffs, Lincoln County (10-2) managed to stay within striking distance for most of the way despite dressing only 19 players.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

