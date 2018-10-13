Thorston Balmer, Boulder City tops Rancho

Thorsten Balmer rushed for 126 yards on 15 carries and scored four touchdowns Friday to lead Boulder City to a 62-0 road win over Rancho.

(Thinkstock)

Thorsten Balmer rushed for 126 yards on 15 carries and scored four touchdowns Friday to lead Boulder City to a 62-0 road win over Rancho.

Balmer capped the first two Boulder City drives with touchdown runs of 4 and 13 yards. Quarterback Parker Reynolds tossed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Daevin Lopez and ran for a 43-yard score to give the Eagles a 41-0 lead at the half.

Gino Carroll returned a fumbled snap 33 yards for a TD in the first half and added a 34-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter for Boulder City. Scott Bahde returned a punt 62 yards in the final quarter to finish the scoring for the Eagles (6-3, 2-1 Sunrise).

Rancho fell to 1-8, 0-4.