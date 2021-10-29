Thursday’s top 5 high school football performances, scores
Check out the top five performances and scores from Thursday’s high school football action.
Top 5 performances
Micah Alejado, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore was 10-for-13 for 165 yards and one touchdown passing and ran for 27 yards and a score in a 51-0 win over Faith Lutheran.
Joseph Kuykendall, SLAM Nevada — The senior threw for three touchdowns in a 48-8 win over Valley.
Jayden Maiava, Liberty — The senior was 10-for-17 for 159 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half, in a 57-6 win over Legacy.
Jaylen McKnight, Green Valley — The senior ran for 220 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries in a 27-20 loss to Foothill.
Richard Washington, Arbor View — The junior had 122 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries in a 17-16 win over Desert Pines.
Thursday’s scores
Class 5A
Arbor View 17, Desert Pines 16
Bishop Gorman 51, Faith Lutheran 0
Foothill 27, Green Valley 20
Liberty 57, Legacy 6
Class 4A
Basic 49, Chaparral 21
Clark 30, Spring Valley 0
Durango 21, Desert Oasis 18
Sierra Vista 22, Cimarron-Memorial 8
Class 3A
SLAM Nevada 48, Valley 8
Virgin Valley 52, Eldorado 12
Class 2A
Democracy Prep 44, Calvary Chapel 0
Class 1A
Pahranagat Valley 66, Beatty 0