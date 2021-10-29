Thursday’s top 5 high school football performances, scores

Check out the top five performances and scores from Thursday’s high school football action.

Liberty High School's quarterback Jayden Maiava (1) looks to throw the ball against Legacy High School's Damarion Holloway (22) during the first half of a football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Top 5 performances

Micah Alejado, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore was 10-for-13 for 165 yards and one touchdown passing and ran for 27 yards and a score in a 51-0 win over Faith Lutheran.

Joseph Kuykendall, SLAM Nevada — The senior threw for three touchdowns in a 48-8 win over Valley.

Jayden Maiava, Liberty — The senior was 10-for-17 for 159 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half, in a 57-6 win over Legacy.

Jaylen McKnight, Green Valley — The senior ran for 220 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries in a 27-20 loss to Foothill.

Richard Washington, Arbor View — The junior had 122 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries in a 17-16 win over Desert Pines.

Thursday’s scores

Class 5A

Arbor View 17, Desert Pines 16

Bishop Gorman 51, Faith Lutheran 0

Foothill 27, Green Valley 20

Liberty 57, Legacy 6

Class 4A

Basic 49, Chaparral 21

Clark 30, Spring Valley 0

Durango 21, Desert Oasis 18

Sierra Vista 22, Cimarron-Memorial 8

Class 3A

SLAM Nevada 48, Valley 8

Virgin Valley 52, Eldorado 12

Class 2A

Democracy Prep 44, Calvary Chapel 0

Class 1A

Pahranagat Valley 66, Beatty 0