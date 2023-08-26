Top 5 football performances, Friday’s high school scores

Check out the top performances and scores from Friday’s high school football action, plus the scores and top performances from the day’s soccer and volleyball games.

Silverado running back Marcus Council (3) carries the ball into the end zone for a touchdown as his teammate, running back Tristan Hudson (1), celebrates while a Basic player struggles to get up during a game at Silverado High School on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Friday’s top high school football performances:

— Deion Brooks, Valley: The senior had a 70-yard TD run on the game’s first play to set the tone for Valley’s 32-6 win over Western.

— Greg Burrell, Desert Pines: The senior running back collected 104 yards and three TDs in the Jaguars’ 38-13 victory over Faith Lutheran.

— Marcus Council, Silverado: The senior captain rushed for three TDs to help the Skyhawks edge Basic 30-22.

— Aidan Hernandez, Durango: The sophomore completed 15 of 26 passes for 203 yards and two TDs to help the Trailblazers beat Desert Oasis 27-13.

— Tipisone Manu, Spring Valley: The senior rushed for 156 yards and four TDs as the Grizzlies rolled past Bonanza 37-6.

— RJ Olivieri, Somerset-Losee: The junior scored three TDs to lead the Lions to a 42-19 victory over Del Sol.

Scores

Football

Alta (Utah) 42, Legacy 6

Bishop Gorman 60, Long Beach Poly (Calif.) 15

Centennial 26, Palo Verde 20

Cimarron-Memorial 45, Cadence 21

Desert Pines 38, Faith Lutheran 13

Durango 27, Desert Oasis 13

Foothill 45, Moapa Valley 7

Lake Mead 48, Sloan Canyon 6

Pine Creek (Colo.) d. Las Vegas, forfeit

Pinnacle (Ariz.) 19, Arbor View 9

Sandy Valley 20, Spring Mountain 6

Shadow Ridge 21, Spanish Springs 7

Sierra Vista 34, Northview (Calif.) 26

Silverado 30, Basic 22

Snow Canyon (Utah) 35, Green Valley 15

Somerset-Losee 42, Del Sol 19

Spring Valley 37, Bonanza 6

The Meadows 28, Francis Parker (Calif.) 23

Valley 32, Western 6

Virgin Valley 41, Needles 6

Cimarron-Memorial at Cadence, late

Clark at Eldorado, late

Coronado at East (Utah), late

Democracy Prep at Chaparral, late

GV Christian at West Wendover, late

Laughlin at Round Mountain, late

Mojave at Canyon Springs, late

Boys soccer

Clark 2, Eldorado 1

Silverado 9, Moapa Valley 1

Tech 3, North Tahoe 1

Tech 5, Silverado 1

Girls soccer

Foothill 3, Shadow Ridge 1

Girls Volleyball

Beatty 2, Sandy Valley 0

McDermitt 2, Beatty 0

McDermitt 2, Pahrump Valley 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.