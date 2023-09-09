Top 5 football performances, Friday’s high school scores

Check out the top performances and scores from Friday’s high school football action, plus the scores from the day’s soccer and volleyball games.

Bishop Gorman Devon Rice (3) dives into the end zone to score while under pressure from Centennial defensive back Charles Castille (24) during a high school football game at Bishop Gorman High School on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Friday’s top high school football performances:

Football

— Thaddeus Thatcher, Arbor View: The freshman quarterback completed 19 of 22 passes for 343 yards and four TDs in the Aggies’ 45-28 win over Shadow Ridge.

— Devon Rice, Bishop Gorman: The senior rushed 12 times for 119 rushing yards, adding two rushing TDs and a TD reception in the Gaels’ 56-28 win over Centennial (California).

— Brenden Adams, Desert Oasis: The junior wide receiver had four receptions for 100 yards and a TD in the Diamondbacks’ 20-7 victory over Spring Valley.

— Phoenix Jennings, Legacy: The senior rushed for 140 yards and four TDs to lead the Longhorns past Cimarron-Memorial 49-6.

— Caleb Asato, Mojave: The senior passed for 300 yards and six TDs to lead the Rattlers past Western 42-0.

Scores

Boys soccer

Liberty 5, Basic 0

Moapa Valley 2, Pahrump Valley 1

Girls volleyball

Coral Academy 3, Lincoln County 0

White Pine 2, Laughlin 0

Football

Arbor View 45, Shadow Ridge 28

Bishop Gorman 56, Centennial-Corona (Calif.) 28

Bonanza 36, Cheyenne 0

Chaparral 28, Del Sol 0

Desert Oasis 20, Spring Valley 7

Desert Pines 35, Silverado 14

Foothill 47, Durango 7

Green Valley 47, Faith Lutheran 18

GV Christian 53, Sloan Canyon 0

Lake Mead 70, Kingman (Ariz.) 3

Legacy 49, Cimarron-Memorial 6

Liberty 49, Coronado 7

Moapa Valley 51, The Meadows 7

Mojave 42, Western 0

Sunrise Mountain 46, Valley 6

Virgin Valley 35, Democracy Prep 6

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.