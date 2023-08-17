Top 5 games on opening night for high school football

Some of the city’s top teams, including Arbor View and Liberty, begin challenging non-league schedules with a pair of out-of-state opponents.

Shadow Ridge quarterback Coen Coloma (8) runs the ball to score a touchdown against Silverado during the first half of the Class 4A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nevada high school football will look a bit different this season. A new realignment system has added two state title games.

But after an eventful offseason, the action on the field is poised to take its rightful place at center stage. Most of the teams in Southern Nevada will play their openers Friday night.

Some of the city’s top teams, including Arbor View and Liberty, begin challenging non-league schedules with a pair of out-of-state opponents to prepare for a possible matchup with Class 5A Division I state title favorite Bishop Gorman in the postseason.

Many teams will get a first-hand look at where their teams stand against top-notch out-of-state teams and other local opponents.

Here’s a look at the top five high school football games this week:

All games at 6 p.m. Friday unless otherwise noted

Legacy at Shadow Ridge

After appearing in the last two Class 4A state title games, losing both times to Silverado, Shadow Ridge finds itself in the top division in 5A. Senior quarterback Coen Coloma will anchor the Mustangs’ ground attack, after rushing for 1,012 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. Shadow Ridge returns nine starters on its defense.

After struggling in the top division the last two seasons, Legacy drops down to 5A Division III where it looks to be more competitive. Competing against some of the top teams in 5A should give the Longhorns an advantage in upcoming Division III games.

Sierra Vista at Coronado

The two former Class 4A Sky League members have moved up to 5A, with Coronado in Division I and Sierra Vista in Division II. The teams put on a thriller to end last regular season, with Coronado scoring a touchdown late to win 12-7 and earn the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

New Coronado coach Shawn Dupris has a decade of coaching experience at Damonte Ranch in Reno. Sierra Vista will look to show improvement in Devin Jones’ second season.

Palo Verde at Faith Lutheran, 7 p.m.

On paper, Faith Lutheran and Palo Verde look like the favorites in their respective new leagues, the Class 5A Division II and III Southern Leagues. Friday will mark the debut of three-star junior quarterback Garyt Odom, the son of UNLV football coach Barry Odom, for the Crusaders.

Like Faith Lutheran, Palo Verde returns several of its key players from last season, with quarterback Crew Daniel, tight end Jake Fields and wide receiver and safety Furious Hoskins, who will play both ways.

Bishop Gorman at Corner Canyon (Utah), 7 p.m.

We’ll get a first look at this year’s Gorman team in an out-of-state game against Corner Canyon. The Gaels opened last season with a 42-7 home win against Corner Canyon as they rolled to a 14-1 season and won the Class 5A state title.

Corner Canyon finished 11-3 last season, losing in the Utah 6A state title game. The Chargers opened the 2023 season with a 55-7 win over Granger (Utah) last Friday.

Liberty at St. John Bosco (California), 7 p.m.

Liberty opens up its 2023 campaign by facing the champs. That is reigning high school football national champions and California state champion St. John Bosco.

The Patriots won’t be too concerned with the final score, as coach Rich Muraco has loaded up the team’s non-league schedule with quality national opponents to prepare for a possible meeting with Bishop Gorman.

St. John Bosco went 13-1 last season and finished ranked No. 1 nationally by MaxPreps and USA Today.

