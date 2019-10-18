76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Football

Top spot on the line in Northwest, Southeast leagues

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2019 - 6:01 pm
 

Faith Lutheran at Arbor View

Faith Lutheran (3-3, 2-0 Northwest League) went on the road and handed Centennial its first loss last week. The Crusaders now hope to take firm control of the Northwest League race. Arbor View (5-2, 2-1) is trying to extend its streak of Northwest titles to six years. A league-opening loss to Centennial put the Aggies’ chances in jeopardy, but they’re still intact thanks to coming back last week from a 20-7 deficit to Cimarron-Memorial in the fourth quarter for a 26-20 win.

Foothill at Liberty

Order has been restored at Liberty, with wins over Chaparral and Green Valley to start the Southeast League, winning by a combined total of 106-3. QB Daniel Britt has been almost perfect in those two games, hitting 17 of his 19 passes for 399 yards and four touchdowns for the Patriots (2-5, 2-2). He’ll have to deal with the pass rush of Foothill’s Tofa Wilson, who had five sacks last week to run his valley-leading total to 15 . The Falcons (6-1, 2-0) are allowing only 13.4 points per game.

Clark at Silverado

Two teams with playoff aspirations meet in this Southwest League game. Silverado would clinch a spot with a win, while Clark would be on the verge if it comes out on top. Silverado (5-2, 3-1) is paced by sophomore running back Aginae Cunningham, the valley’s leading rusher with 1,202 yards and 12 touchdowns on 131 carries. Clark (5-2, 2-1) is hungry to get back in the win column and coming off a bye week after having its five-game winning streak ended by Durango.

Centennial at Shadow Ridge

Centennial’s undefeated run to start the season came to a halt against Faith Lutheran last week, but the Bulldogs (5-1, 1-1) still have Northwest League championship hopes. Shadow Ridge (3-3, 2-1) is playing for its playoff life each of the next three weeks, with a road trip to Faith Lutheran and a home game against Arbor View to follow this week’s game.

Green Valley at Chaparral

The winner of this game takes a giant step toward reaching the postseason. Green Valley (3-4, 1-1 Southeast League) lost 59-0 to Liberty last week, but its defense had allowed less than 15 points per game before that. Chaparral (5-2, 1-1) didn’t find the end zone in either of its two league games, but it made two field goals in the final three minutes last week to beat Basic 6-3 and stay in the playoff chase.

More preps: Follow at reviewjournal.com/nevadapreps and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Faith Lutheran's Riley Schwartz (2) runs past Centennial's Donte Washington (3) on his way to s ...
Faith Lutheran changes QBs, defeats unbeaten Centennial
By Sam Leeper Special to the / RJ

Senior Riley Schwartz came on in the second half, and engineered a pair of scoring drives as Faith Lutheran stunned previously unbeaten Centennial 24-20.

Las Vegas' Jaelin Gray (85) scores a touchdown  during the fourth quarter of a football game ...
Las Vegas shocks Legacy with three late TDs
By Robert Horne Special to the / RJ

In a shootout for the ages, the Las Vegas Wildcats outscored the Legacy Longhorns 21-0 in the final six-plus minutes of the game to keep their undefeated season alive with a 42-35 win Friday.

(Getty Images)
Durango-Desert Oasis game suspended after fight between players
By Jeff Wollard Special to the / RJ

The Durango-Desert Oasis football game was suspended early in the second quarter after a fight broke out between several players Friday night at Durango High School.