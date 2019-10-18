Top spot on the line in Northwest, Southeast leagues

Faith Lutheran tries to hang a second Northwest loss on Arbor View, while Southeast unbeatens Foothill and Liberty vie to take the outright lead.

Faith Lutheran's Leonardo Mendoza (33) stops Centennial's Jordan Smith (1) during the second half of a football game at Centennial Hills High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Faith Lutheran won 24-20. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Faith Lutheran at Arbor View

Faith Lutheran (3-3, 2-0 Northwest League) went on the road and handed Centennial its first loss last week. The Crusaders now hope to take firm control of the Northwest League race. Arbor View (5-2, 2-1) is trying to extend its streak of Northwest titles to six years. A league-opening loss to Centennial put the Aggies’ chances in jeopardy, but they’re still intact thanks to coming back last week from a 20-7 deficit to Cimarron-Memorial in the fourth quarter for a 26-20 win.

Foothill at Liberty

Order has been restored at Liberty, with wins over Chaparral and Green Valley to start the Southeast League, winning by a combined total of 106-3. QB Daniel Britt has been almost perfect in those two games, hitting 17 of his 19 passes for 399 yards and four touchdowns for the Patriots (2-5, 2-2). He’ll have to deal with the pass rush of Foothill’s Tofa Wilson, who had five sacks last week to run his valley-leading total to 15 . The Falcons (6-1, 2-0) are allowing only 13.4 points per game.

Clark at Silverado

Two teams with playoff aspirations meet in this Southwest League game. Silverado would clinch a spot with a win, while Clark would be on the verge if it comes out on top. Silverado (5-2, 3-1) is paced by sophomore running back Aginae Cunningham, the valley’s leading rusher with 1,202 yards and 12 touchdowns on 131 carries. Clark (5-2, 2-1) is hungry to get back in the win column and coming off a bye week after having its five-game winning streak ended by Durango.

Centennial at Shadow Ridge

Centennial’s undefeated run to start the season came to a halt against Faith Lutheran last week, but the Bulldogs (5-1, 1-1) still have Northwest League championship hopes. Shadow Ridge (3-3, 2-1) is playing for its playoff life each of the next three weeks, with a road trip to Faith Lutheran and a home game against Arbor View to follow this week’s game.

Green Valley at Chaparral

The winner of this game takes a giant step toward reaching the postseason. Green Valley (3-4, 1-1 Southeast League) lost 59-0 to Liberty last week, but its defense had allowed less than 15 points per game before that. Chaparral (5-2, 1-1) didn’t find the end zone in either of its two league games, but it made two field goals in the final three minutes last week to beat Basic 6-3 and stay in the playoff chase.

