UNLV commit leads Desert Pines to win over Faith Lutheran — PHOTOS

Desert Pines senior running back and UNLV commit Greg Burrell rushed for three touchdowns to give the Jaguars a road win over Faith Lutheran in their season opener.

Desert Pines’ offense had stalled for most of the first half following its opening-drive touchdown in its 38-13 win over Faith Lutheran on Friday.

The Jaguars had another chance before halftime to add to their 7-6 lead after the Crusaders missed a 49-yard field goal that would have put them in front.

Desert Pines didn’t waste any of the two-plus minutes it had before the break.

Senior running back and UNLV commit Greg Burrell broke off a 33-yard touchdown run that capped off a five-play, 80-yard drive that took 87 seconds to give the Jaguars a 14-6 halftime lead.

It wouldn’t be any closer as Desert Pines, ranked No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, opened its season with a road win over No. 6 Faith Lutheran. The Jaguars’ season opener against Spring Valley was canceled last week due to weather.

Burrell dominated on the ground, rushing for 104 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries while also playing defense as the Jaguars (1-0) only had 35 players dressed.

“He’s a fantastic player and he led us,” Desert Pines coach Tico Rodriguez said. “He also played defense. That’s a Division I running back who had to play defensive end to help the team.”

Desert Pines sophomore quarterback AJ Stowers completed 12 of 20 passes for 231 yards and threw for a 37-yard touchdown.

Burrell started off the third quarter where he left off, but a holding penalty on fourth-and-goal from Faith Lutheran’s 1-yard line negated a Burrell touchdown run.

Desert Pines settled for a 27-yard field goal from senior kicker Adrian Carnero to lead 17-6 early in the third quarter. Burrell’s 11-yard touchdown run on the Jaguars’ following offensive possession counted to build a 24-6 lead.

Faith Lutheran (1-1) had life midway through the fourth quarter.

The Crusaders intercepted Stowers and had prime field position at the Jaguars’ 23-yard line, then they struck on the next play on a run by junior quarterback Garyt Odom to cut the deficit to 24-13.

The Crusaders’ moment of life was short-lived, however, as sophomore Massiah Mingo returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown.

Stowers threw his touchdown pass after the Jaguars’ defense recovered a fumble on the following Faith Lutheran possession.

“I challenged them. We were hurting ourselves with penalties in the first half,” Rodriguez said after the Jaguars had four touchdowns called back due to penalties.

“We were the better team, but because of mistakes we were letting (Faith Lutheran), a solid team, stay in it.”

Desert Pines started fast on both sides of the ball. Junior safety Lono Solomon recovered an Odom fumble to set his offense up at the Crusaders’ 24-yard line.

The Jaguars only needed two plays to strike when Burrell gave them an early 7-0 lead on a 13-yard touchdown run.

Faith Lutheran got a break on a punt on the following drive as Desert Pines’ Trey Jackson fumbled near midfield and the Crusaders recovered. The drive ended with a 46-yard field goal from senior kicker Caden Chittenden for the Crusaders’ first points.

Chittenden added a 31-yard field goal to begin the second quarter as Faith Lutheran trailed 7-6.

Odom, the son of UNLV football coach Barry Odom, rushed for 91 yards. Odom alternated drives under center with Alex Rogers, and the two combined for 56 passing yards.

Desert Pines next plays Saint. Louis (Hawaii) at 4 p.m. Sept. 1 at Liberty High School as part of the Island Classic. Faith Lutheran travels up north to play Reed at 7 p.m. Sept. 1 in Sparks.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.