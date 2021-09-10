Valley’s top 3 football teams to face tough tests in Polynesian Classic
Southern Nevada’s top three football teams — Bishop Gorman, Desert Pines and Liberty — can be found in one location this weekend, with each getting what figures to be a stiff out-of-state test.
Bishop Gorman will host the fourth Polynesian Football Classic on Friday and Saturday. Desert Pines opens the event against Orem (Utah) at 4 p.m. Friday, with Liberty following at 7:30 p.m. against Mater Dei (California), the nation’s No. 1-ranked team in the USA Today poll. Eighth-ranked Gorman will host Lone Peak (Utah) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s a great event, and we’re glad to be involved in it,” Bishop Gorman coach Brent Browner said. “We’ve had teams from Arizona, Utah, California and Hawaii, and the reason I love it is we can host and it’s Nevada football versus everybody else. That’s how we look at it.”
Liberty is the only team that has played in all three previous versions of the event, including hosting it in 2018.
The Patriots are 1-2, including a 49-7 defeat against then-No. 3 St. John Bosco (California) as part of an 0-5 start against out-of-state opponents in 2019. But that rough start prepared Liberty for the rest of the season, and the Patriots won their final 10 games en route to their first state championship.
Coach Rich Muraco said Liberty hasn’t played its best this season in a 3-0 start against Nevada Class 5A opponents, and he wants to see better effort and discipline against Mater Dei.
“I told the kids I wouldn’t take this game if I didn’t think we could compete and have a chance to win,” Muraco said. “If we play to our potential, we can compete against anybody in the country. I take these games to challenge the kids but the coaches, too, and get them in a game where every play call and how we approach practice matters.”
Desert Pines just wants to get back on the field.
The Jaguars defeated Palo Verde 38-14 to open the season Aug. 20, but their past two games have been canceled.
A game against Orem, Utah’s four-time defending Class 5A state champion, has them excited. But it’s a measured excitement, given that their games against Foothill and Canyon Springs were called off on a Thursday and Friday.
“It’s getting rough,” Desert Pines coach Tico Rodriguez said. “Every day we get closer to the game, and our head is on a swivel because we don’t know if we’re going to be shut down. If the kids get an opportunity to play, they’ll show up. They’re foaming at the mouth to play.”
Desert Pines was dominant in its only appearance in the Polynesian Football Classic, a 42-3 win over Logan (Utah) as part of an 11-1 record and berth in the Class 4A state semifinals in 2019.
Gorman’s first foray into the event was also in 2019, a 42-21 win over Servite (California). The Gaels meet a familiar foe in Lone Peak, a team it beat 28-21 on the road in 2019.
Gorman has started the season with two wins against national powerhouses, 42-21 over St. Louis (Hawaii) and 21-20 at then-No. 24 Miami Central (Florida).
While Desert Pines and Liberty will meet in league play and Gorman could be a playoff foe for both, none of the coaches said they would watch the games for scouting purposes.
“I don’t care about (learning about) the other teams in Week 4,” Muraco said. “We all trade film with each other, so if I were to watch the other games, it would be as a fan and to root on Desert Pines and Gorman. I want them to win. I think it would be great if we ended up with three Nevada wins this weekend.”
Top five games
All games at 7 p.m. Friday, unless noted
Liberty vs. No. 1 Mater Dei, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bishop Gorman — The Patriots have posted comfortable wins in their three games against Class 5A foes. Mater Dei beat No. 22 Duncanville (Texas) 45-3 in its only game this season on Aug. 27.
Lone Peak (Utah) at No. 8 Bishop Gorman, 7 p.m. Saturday — The Gaels survived a 21-20 decision against then-No. 24 Miami Central and now face a 2-0 Lone Peak team it held off 28-21 on the road in 2019.
Desert Pines vs. Orem (Utah), 4 p.m. Friday at Bishop Gorman — The Jaguars, coming off two straight cancellations, meet the four-time defending Class 5A Utah state champion in the 3-1 Tigers.
Columbine (Colo.) at Faith Lutheran — Columbine has scored 94 points in a 2-0 start. Faith Lutheran’s offense came alive in its first win of the season, 33-7 over Damonte Ranch.
Shadow Ridge at Palo Verde — Shadow Ridge hasn’t played to its potential but is 2-1 and has a powerful running attack. Palo Verde is also 2-1 with a powerful running attack. It should be a hard-hitting game.
Other games
Friday
Class 5A
Centennial at Arbor View
Class 5A vs. 4A
Green Valley at Coronado
Class 4A
Bonanza at Desert Oasis, 5:30 p.m.
Cimarron-Memorial at Clark
Durango at Spring Valley
Las Vegas at Chaparral
Silverado at Sierra Vista, 5 p.m.
Class 3A
Eldorado at Western
Pinecrest Cadence at Valley
Rancho at SLAM Nevada
Class 2A
White Pine at Battle Mountain
Class 1A
Carlin at Tonopah
GV Christian at Sandy Valley, 6 p.m.
Indian Springs at Beatty
Pahranagat Valley at Eureka, canceled
Word of Life at Spring Mountain, canceled
Saturday
Class 2A vs. 1A
Mineral County at Virginia City, canceled
Class 1A
Coleville at Round Mountain, canceled