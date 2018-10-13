Wildcats steal momentum early, beat Eldorado

Miles Davis dashed 71 yards to the end zone for a touchdown on Las Vegas’ first play, and the Wildcats beat the Sundevils, 22-9.

(Thinkstock)

Eldorado kicked a field goal on the game’s opening drive Friday night at Las Vegas High.

The momentum didn’t last long.

Before the first quarter was over, Las Vegas added a safety and a field goal from Brian Batres.

Wildcats quarterback Ja’Shawn Scroggins was sharp all night, completing 15 of 19 passes for 189 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Running back Cody Summer rushed 17 times for 70 yards.

Las Vegas (3-5, 1-2 Northeast League) also came up with big plays on defense. On a first-quarter possession the Wildcats sacked Eldorado quarterback Jalen Malone on first and second down and pressured him again on third down, forcing a holding penalty that in the end zone that resulted in a safety.

Batres kicked field goals of 21 and 29 yards.

Michael Perez ran for 93 yards and a touchdown, and Malone ran for 94 yards for the Sundevils (1-6, 0-3).