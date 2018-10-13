99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Football

Wildcats steal momentum early, beat Eldorado

By Lucas Thomas Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 13, 2018 - 12:17 am
 

Eldorado kicked a field goal on the game’s opening drive Friday night at Las Vegas High.

The momentum didn’t last long.

Miles Davis dashed 71 yards to the end zone for a touchdown on Las Vegas’ first play, and the Wildcats beat the Sundevils, 22-9.

Before the first quarter was over, Las Vegas added a safety and a field goal from Brian Batres.

Wildcats quarterback Ja’Shawn Scroggins was sharp all night, completing 15 of 19 passes for 189 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Running back Cody Summer rushed 17 times for 70 yards.

Las Vegas (3-5, 1-2 Northeast League) also came up with big plays on defense. On a first-quarter possession the Wildcats sacked Eldorado quarterback Jalen Malone on first and second down and pressured him again on third down, forcing a holding penalty that in the end zone that resulted in a safety.

Batres kicked field goals of 21 and 29 yards.

Michael Perez ran for 93 yards and a touchdown, and Malone ran for 94 yards for the Sundevils (1-6, 0-3).

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Foothill players celebrate a 21-17 victory over Basic at Basic High School in Henderson on F ...
Prep football television schedule announced
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The 11-game regular-season television schedule was released Friday afternoon. All games will air live at 7 p.m. each Thursday on KVMY (My LV TV).

 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

Centennial sophomore quarterback Colton Tenney (10) runs for big yardage against Sierra Vist ...
2019 Class 4A/3A composite football schedule
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The composite schedule for Southern Nevada’s Class 4A and Class 3A prep football teams is here. The schedule is subject to change.

Ten-year-old Fred Biletnikoff Jr., center, looks in admiration at his father, one of the sta ...
Coronado hires Fred Biletnikoff Jr. as football coach
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The son of the Pro Football Hall of Famer becomes the Cougars’ seventh coach in the past 12 seasons. He has coached at the pro, college, international and high school levels.

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association’s board of control discusses an agen ...
Mountain View football to play as independent, likely headed to Class 1A
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The Saints, who have struggled in recent years to even fill out a team, were granted independent status in football for the 2019 season at Thursday’s Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association board of control meeting at Palace Station.