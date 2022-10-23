Win over rival gives defending 3A champion Moapa Valley week off
In a Class 3A Desert League showdown Friday, Moapa Valley went to Virgin Valley and won to claim the top seed in the league and earn a first-round bye in the playoffs.
Winning a league title is sweet enough by itself.
Doing it while beating your top rival makes it even more special.
In a Class 3A Desert League showdown Friday night, Moapa Valley went to Virgin Valley and won the Hammer Game 19-6 to claim the top seed in the league and earn a first-round bye in the playoffs.
The Pirates (10-0) were rolling entering their matchup with Virgin Valley, having beaten its previous four opponents by a combined 189-23.
But it’s not like Moapa Valley hasn’t been tested this season. The Pirates barely got by Boulder City 26-22 and Pahrump Valley 7-6, and they were challenged by SLAM Nevada before prevailing 29-13.
“We kind of missed having some of those close games, and we played a lot of close ones early this year,” Moapa Valley coach Brent Lewis said. “It gave us a lot of confidence that we could go over and beat Virgin on their field.”
Winning isn’t exactly foreign to Moapa Valley, which in rallying to beat Virgin Valley 27-14 last season at Allegiant Stadium captured the school’s 17th state title.
Gone, however, are 23 seniors from that team, and 18 of the 22 starters had to be replaced.
“There were a lot of growing pains we had to go through early, but I thought our kids were capable all along,” Lewis said.
Familiar faces
Bishop Gorman coach Brent Browner wasn’t expecting to face Faith Lutheran in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
But Faith Lutheran was beaten 34-31 by Green Valley on Friday, dropping the Crusaders to the fourth seed in the Mountain League and setting up Thursday’s matchup. Not to mention allowing Green Valley — at least for now — to avoid the Gaels.
“We didn’t expect that,” Browner said, who sounded upbeat about the challenge ahead and a little nostalgic as well.
Faith Lutheran has a special place in Browner’s heart. He coached there more than a decade ago and spoke glowingly of the program, noting there was a real push at Faith Lutheran to play at the highest levels.
“When I was at Faith, we wanted to play Gorman every year,” Browner said. “We wanted the competition.”
Stunning rise
SLAM Nevada, a charter school that focuses on sports management and is backed by pop star Pitbull, didn’t break ground until 2015.
The Bulls’ first season playing any kind of high school football occurred in 2018 when they went 2-0 as an independent. In their first full season, in 2019, they went 3-7.
Then, of course, COVID hit.
But after Friday’s 39-7 victory over Eldorado, the Bulls have their first league title.
Playoff odds
There is no (legal) betting on high school games, so the following odds to win the respective state championships are purely for recreational purposes. And more than a scientific breakdown, these odds side more with educated guesses.
Class 5A
Gorman 1-100
Liberty 25-1
Desert Pines 50-1
Arbor View 80-1
Class 4A
Silverado 1-50
Shadow Ridge 20-1
Las Vegas 30-1
Coronado 35-1
Basic 40-1
Class 3A
Moapa Valley 4-1
SLAM Nevada 8-1
Virgin Valley 12-1
Boulder City 20-1
Football schedule
All games 6 p.m. unless noted
Playoffs
5A
Thursday
Region quarterfinals
Foothill (3-7) at Liberty (6-3)
Green Valley (3-6) at Arbor View (8-1)
Faith Lutheran (6-3) at Bishop Gorman (9-1)
Palo Verde (5-5) at Desert Pines (7-2)
Nov. 4
Region semifinals
Foothill-Liberty winner vs. Green Valley-Arbor View winner
Faith Lutheran-Bishop Gorman winner vs. Palo Verde-Desert Pines winner
Nov. 11
Regional championship
Semifinal winners
Nov. 19
State championship
Southern Region champion vs. Northern Region champion at Carson, 1:30 p.m.
4A
Thursday
State first round
Durango (5-4) at Sierra Vista (6-4)
Sunrise Mountain (4-6) at Coronado (7-2)
Clark (4-6) at Desert Oasis (4-5)
Spring Valley (5-5) at Cimarron-Memorial (4-5)
Nov. 4
State quarterfinals
Durango-Sierra Vista winner at Silverado (9-0)
Sunrise Mountain-Coronado winner at Basic (8-2)
Clark-Desert Oasis winner at Shadow Ridge (9-1)
Spring Valley-Cimarron-Memorial winner at Las Vegas (7-2)
Nov. 11
State semifinals
Quarterfinal winners
TBA
State championship
State semifinals winners at Allegiant Stadium
3A
Thursday
Region quarterfinals
Eldorado (5-4) at Virgin Valley (7-2)
Rancho (5-5) at Boulder City (7-2)
Nov. 4
Regional semifinals
Eldorado-Virgin Valley vs. SLAM Nevada (6-3) at TBA
Rancho-Boulder City at Moapa Valley (10-0)
Nov. 12
State semifinals
Lower-seeded Northern team at higher-seeded Southern team, 1 p.m.
Lower-seeded Southern team at high-seeded Northern team, 1 p.m.
TBA
State championship
State semifinal winners tentatively at Allegiant Stadium
Regular season
Thursday
2A
Democracy Prep at Calvary Chapel, 7 p.m.
Lincoln County at Laughlin, 7 p.m.
The Meadows at Lake Mead, 7 p.m.
White Pine at Needles, 7 p.m.
1A
Round Mountain at Beatty, 7 p.m.
Spring Mountain at Sandy Valley
Tonopah at Pahranagat Valley, 7 p.m.
Word of Life at Beaver Dam
Friday
Mammoth (Calif.) at Mineral County, 7 p.m.