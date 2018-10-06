93°F
Football

Wyatt Delano gives Virgin Valley victory over Spring Valley

By Mason McFee Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2018 - 11:57 pm
 

Virgin Valley’s Wyatt Delano rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with just more than a minute to play, to lift the Bulldogs to a 20-19 home victory over Spring Valley on Friday.

Aside from a 26-yard touchdown pass from Meb Hollingshead to Jake Hampsten in the first quarter, Delano carried Virgin Valley’s offense, with his most pivotal contribution coming on the Bulldogs’ final drive.

Delano closed out that drive with an 8-yard TD run with 1:09 to play that gave Virgin Valley (7-1) the lead.

Spring Valley quarterback Frank Bartley completed 10 of 17 passes for 207 yards and three TDs. He also rushed for 126 yards on 17 carries.

Bartley had TD passes of 56 and 80 yards to Marco Godinez, who ended his night with 154 receiving yards for the Grizzlies (2-5).

