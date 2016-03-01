2016 Centennial Boys Golf Capsule

CENTENNIAL

Head coach: Michael Stamcoff, sixth season

Returning lettermen: Seven

Top golfers: Joshua James (Sr.), Dillon Gault (Jr.), Jason Fredrickson (So.), Jacob Sherwood (Jr.)

Outlook: James, who averaged 81 strokes per 18 holes last year, joins Gault (86.6 average), Fredrickson (87.8) and Sherwood (90.0) as leading returnees for the Bulldogs.

“We hope to qualify for regionals as a team and for at least one individual to qualify for state,” Stamcoff said.