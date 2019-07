CORONADO

Head coach: Joe Sawaia, 15th season

Returning lettermen: Four

Top golfers: Grant McKay (Sr.), Jalen Hodges (Jr.), Ethan Bozner (Sr.), Dylan Fritz (Fr.)

Outlook: Hodges averaged 77 strokes per 18 holes last year, and McKay averaged 78. The Cougars also should benefit from the transfer of Bozner from Arbor View.

“We look to defend our region title and compete for a state championship,” Sawaia said.