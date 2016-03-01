2016 Eldorado Boys Golf Capsule

ELDORADO

Head coach: Jim Fitch, 36th season

Returning lettermen: One

Top golfers: Zack Jensen (Jr.), Matt Manganello (Fr.)

Outlook: Jensen, who shot in the high 90s per 18 holes last year, is the lone returnee but will be joined by Manganello, who could be an impact player.

“They are going to be the mainstays of the team,” Fitch said. “Zach joined the team when he was a sophomore and has made steady progress. We are hoping that his game will come together and will have a competitive season.

“Matt has come to the team with a strong background in the junior golf program. He is tournament tough and is ready to start his high school career. We are hopeful for continued progress on his part and are looking forward to a fine year.”

Filling out the rest of the roster may take some time for the Sundevils.

“I have several new players that are in the process of learning the game, but I’m not sure how much tournament play they will see this year,” Fitch said. “It will all depend on their progress.”