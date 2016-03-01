102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Boys Golf

2016 Eldorado Boys Golf Capsule

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
March 1, 2016 - 10:15 am
 

ELDORADO

Head coach: Jim Fitch, 36th season

Returning lettermen: One

Top golfers: Zack Jensen (Jr.), Matt Manganello (Fr.)

Outlook: Jensen, who shot in the high 90s per 18 holes last year, is the lone returnee but will be joined by Manganello, who could be an impact player.

“They are going to be the mainstays of the team,” Fitch said. “Zach joined the team when he was a sophomore and has made steady progress. We are hoping that his game will come together and will have a competitive season.

“Matt has come to the team with a strong background in the junior golf program. He is tournament tough and is ready to start his high school career. We are hopeful for continued progress on his part and are looking forward to a fine year.”

Filling out the rest of the roster may take some time for the Sundevils.

“I have several new players that are in the process of learning the game, but I’m not sure how much tournament play they will see this year,” Fitch said. “It will all depend on their progress.”

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Faith Lutheran’s Colton Cherry watches his drive during the Nevada State High School R ...
2019 Boys Golf Honors
RJ

Here are the all-league and all-region teams, as selected by coaches.

Coronado High’s Benjamin Sawaia hits his tee shot at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monda ...
State Golf: Michael Sarro, Coronado hold Class 4A leads
RJ

Coronado senior Michael Sarro birdied the 18th hole Monday to grab a share of the lead at the halfway point of the Class 4A state boys golf tournament at Somersett Country Club in Reno.

Arbor View’s Hazen Newman watches his drive during the Nevada State High School Region ...
Mountain: Eldorado’s Matthew Manganello holds on for win
By Sam Gordon / RJ

Manganello shot 72 on the second day of the Mountain Region golf tournament to finish with a two-day total of 139 — and his second region championship at Reflection Bay on Wednesday evening.

(Thinkstock)
Jake Johnson shoots 66, leads Gorman to victory
RJ

Jake Johnson carded a 6-under-par 66 at Bear’s Best on Thursday to earn medalist honors and lead Bishop Gorman to victory in a Southwest League match.