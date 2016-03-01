2016 Palo Verde Boys Golf Capsule

PALO VERDE

Head coach: Todd Steffenhagen, fifth season

Returning lettermen: Six

Top golfers: Jack Trent (Jr.), Joe Enger (Sr.), Cameron Meeks (Jr.), Jett Isoda (Jr.), Cameron Barzekoff (So.)

Outlook: Trent is the defending Division I state champion and is joined by a talented group of returnees and newcomers, including Ender who has signed a national letter of intent to play at Lehigh.

“With a talented and deep roster, Palo Verde expects to contend for both region and state championships,” Steffenhagen said.