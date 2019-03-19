Arbor View’s Hazen Newman breezes to Northwest medalist honors

Arbor View’s Hazen Newman shot a 5-under-par 67 at Canyon Gate on Monday to earn medalist honors in a Northwest League match.

(Thinkstock)

Arbor View’s Hazen Newman shot 5-under-par 67 at Canyon Gate on Monday to earn medalist honors in a Northwest League match.

Newman won by six strokes over teammate Caden Gambini and Faith Lutheran’s Aidan Goldstein.

Palo Verde’s Drew Warnick shot 74, and the Panthers’ Reece Rodriguez shot 75.

Faith Lutheran won the match with a score of 307. Palo Verde was second at 309, followed by Arbor View (319), Shadow Ridge (328), Centennial (452) and Bonanza (466).