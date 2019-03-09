102°F
Boys Golf

Arbor View’s Hazen Newman wins Pahrump Valley Invitational

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 8, 2019 - 7:23 pm
 

Arbor View’s Hazen Newman fired a 2-under-par 70 on Friday to win the Pahrump Valley Invitational golf tournament at Mountain Falls.

Newman finished with a 36-hole total of 3-under 141.

Bishop Gorman’s Jake Johnson, Coronado’s Ben Sawaia, Foothill’s Noah MacFawn and Rajvir Bedi of Bellarmine Prep (Calif.) all tied for second at 145.

Coronado’s Joey Dotta shot the day’s low round with a 68 in helping the Cougars to the team championship.

Coronado had a team score of 9-under 279 on Friday to finish the tournament at 582. Bellarmine was second at 593, followed by Bishop Gorman (606), Coronado’s B-team (608) and Foothill (633).

