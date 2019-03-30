Brett Sodetz helps Coronado capture Champions Invitational title

Brett Sodetz shot a 3-under-par 69 on Saturday to lead Coronado’s boys golf team to the championship of the 40-team Champions Invitational at the Golf Club of Terra Lago in Indio, California.

The Cougars, who entered Saturday’s final round with an eight-stroke lead, shot the day’s best team score (293) and finished with a 54-hole total of 875.

Palm Desert (California) was second at 892, and Servite (California) took third at 900. Bishop Gorman finished 27th at 970.

Coronado’s Michael Sarro and Joey Dotta each shot 74 on Saturday, and teammate Ian Fritz carded a 76.

Sarro finished tied for second individually with a three-round total of 215, matching Brian Ma of Archbishop Mitty (California) and Jackson Lake of Clovis (California).

Palm Desert’s Chris Wardrup was the individual champion with a total of 213.

Sodetz tied for seventh at 218.

Jake Johnson was Gorman’s top finisher. He tied for 55th with a total of 234.