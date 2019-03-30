102°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Boys Golf

Brett Sodetz helps Coronado capture Champions Invitational title

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2019 - 1:33 pm
 

Brett Sodetz shot a 3-under-par 69 on Saturday to lead Coronado’s boys golf team to the championship of the 40-team Champions Invitational at the Golf Club of Terra Lago in Indio, California.

The Cougars, who entered Saturday’s final round with an eight-stroke lead, shot the day’s best team score (293) and finished with a 54-hole total of 875.

Palm Desert (California) was second at 892, and Servite (California) took third at 900. Bishop Gorman finished 27th at 970.

Coronado’s Michael Sarro and Joey Dotta each shot 74 on Saturday, and teammate Ian Fritz carded a 76.

Sarro finished tied for second individually with a three-round total of 215, matching Brian Ma of Archbishop Mitty (California) and Jackson Lake of Clovis (California).

Palm Desert’s Chris Wardrup was the individual champion with a total of 213.

Sodetz tied for seventh at 218.

Jake Johnson was Gorman’s top finisher. He tied for 55th with a total of 234.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Faith Lutheran’s Colton Cherry watches his drive during the Nevada State High School R ...
2019 Boys Golf Honors
RJ

Here are the all-league and all-region teams, as selected by coaches.

Coronado High’s Benjamin Sawaia hits his tee shot at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monda ...
State Golf: Michael Sarro, Coronado hold Class 4A leads
RJ

Coronado senior Michael Sarro birdied the 18th hole Monday to grab a share of the lead at the halfway point of the Class 4A state boys golf tournament at Somersett Country Club in Reno.

Arbor View’s Hazen Newman watches his drive during the Nevada State High School Region ...
Mountain: Eldorado’s Matthew Manganello holds on for win
By Sam Gordon / RJ

Manganello shot 72 on the second day of the Mountain Region golf tournament to finish with a two-day total of 139 — and his second region championship at Reflection Bay on Wednesday evening.

(Thinkstock)
Jake Johnson shoots 66, leads Gorman to victory
RJ

Jake Johnson carded a 6-under-par 66 at Bear’s Best on Thursday to earn medalist honors and lead Bishop Gorman to victory in a Southwest League match.