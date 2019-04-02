Colton Cherry shoots 67, leads Faith Lutheran to victory

Colton Cherry shot a 4-under-par 67 at TPC Las Vegas on Monday to earn medalist honors and lead Faith Lutheran’s boys golf team to victory in a Northwest League match.

(Thinkstock)

Cherry birdied seven of the first 14 holes to win by one stroke over Centennial’s Cole Thompson.

Arbor View’s Hazen Newman and Palo Verde’s Drew Warnick each shot 71.

Faith Lutheran had a team score of 290. Palo Verde was second at 297, and Arbor View took third at 316. Shadow Ridge (333) was fourth, followed by Centennial (405) and Bonanza (460).