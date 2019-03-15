104°F
Boys Golf

Coronado defeats Faith Lutheran

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 14, 2019 - 8:07 pm
 

Brett Sodetz and Michael Sarro each shot 2-under-par 34 at Anthem on Thursday to share medalist honors and help Coronado’s boys golf team to a 142-149 win over Faith Lutheran.

Dylan Fritz, Brett Sawaia, Benjamin Sawaia and Ian Fritz each shot 37 for the Cougars.

Tyler Smerz led Faith Lutheran with a 35, and teammate Sam Baral shot 36.

