Coronado holds 36-hole lead at Champions Invitational

Michael Sarro shot a 3-under-par 69 in his opening round and a 72 in his second round Friday to help Coronado’s boys golf team grab the lead after 36 holes of the Champions Invitational at the Golf Club of Terra Lago in Indio, California.

(Thinkstock)

Michael Sarro shot a 3-under-par 69 in his opening round and a 72 in his second round Friday to help Coronado’s boys golf team grab the lead after 36 holes of the Champions Invitational at the Golf Club of Terra Lago in Indio, California.

The Cougars have a team score of 582 after two rounds and lead the 40-team tournament by eight strokes over second-place Palm Desert (Calif.). Bellarmine (Calif.) and Loyola (Calif.) are tied for third at 599.

Bishop Gorman is tied for 28th at 658.

Sarro is third individually at 141. Palm Desert’s Chris Wardrup is the leader at 136, and Brian Ma of Archbishop Mitty (Calif.) is second at 140.

Coronado’s Benjamin Sawaia is tied for fourth at 1-under after rounds of 71 and 72, and teammates Brett Sodetz and Joey Dotta each shot 149 for their two rounds and are among a group tied for 21st.

Leo Torres (80-81) and Styles Stockham (79-82) each shot 161 to lead Gorman.

The final round is Saturday.