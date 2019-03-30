106°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Boys Golf

Coronado holds 36-hole lead at Champions Invitational

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 29, 2019 - 8:27 pm
 

Michael Sarro shot a 3-under-par 69 in his opening round and a 72 in his second round Friday to help Coronado’s boys golf team grab the lead after 36 holes of the Champions Invitational at the Golf Club of Terra Lago in Indio, California.

The Cougars have a team score of 582 after two rounds and lead the 40-team tournament by eight strokes over second-place Palm Desert (Calif.). Bellarmine (Calif.) and Loyola (Calif.) are tied for third at 599.

Bishop Gorman is tied for 28th at 658.

Sarro is third individually at 141. Palm Desert’s Chris Wardrup is the leader at 136, and Brian Ma of Archbishop Mitty (Calif.) is second at 140.

Coronado’s Benjamin Sawaia is tied for fourth at 1-under after rounds of 71 and 72, and teammates Brett Sodetz and Joey Dotta each shot 149 for their two rounds and are among a group tied for 21st.

Leo Torres (80-81) and Styles Stockham (79-82) each shot 161 to lead Gorman.

The final round is Saturday.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Faith Lutheran’s Colton Cherry watches his drive during the Nevada State High School R ...
2019 Boys Golf Honors
RJ

Here are the all-league and all-region teams, as selected by coaches.

Coronado High’s Benjamin Sawaia hits his tee shot at Reflection Bay Golf Club on Monda ...
State Golf: Michael Sarro, Coronado hold Class 4A leads
RJ

Coronado senior Michael Sarro birdied the 18th hole Monday to grab a share of the lead at the halfway point of the Class 4A state boys golf tournament at Somersett Country Club in Reno.

Arbor View’s Hazen Newman watches his drive during the Nevada State High School Region ...
Mountain: Eldorado’s Matthew Manganello holds on for win
By Sam Gordon / RJ

Manganello shot 72 on the second day of the Mountain Region golf tournament to finish with a two-day total of 139 — and his second region championship at Reflection Bay on Wednesday evening.

(Thinkstock)
Jake Johnson shoots 66, leads Gorman to victory
RJ

Jake Johnson carded a 6-under-par 66 at Bear’s Best on Thursday to earn medalist honors and lead Bishop Gorman to victory in a Southwest League match.