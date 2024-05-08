Doral Academy wins 4A boys golf team state title

The Doral Academy boys golf team won the Class 4A state championship by 43 strokes over Green Valley.

Do high schools out of state compete for Nevada state titles?

The Doral Academy boys golf team shot a two-day total of 66-over 634 to claim the Class 4A state title Tuesday at Primm Valley Golf Club in Nipton, California.

The Dragons won by 43 strokes over Green Valley (677). Sierra Vista was third (691) and Centennial was fourth (696). Only four 4A teams qualified for the state tournament.

Sky Pointe’s Drake Harvey won the individual title by five strokes at 6-under 136. Doral Academy’s Michael Edwards finished second at 1-under 141, and Centennial’s Matthew Utter was third at 3-over 145.

Harvey, who also won the 4A title last year, shot a tournament-best 6-under 65 on Tuesday to propel him to the title.

It’s the first team title for Doral Academy, which had a 20-stroke lead after the first round Monday. The Dragons had three golfers place in the top five to help them claim the title. In addition to Edwards, Luke Cheplak finished fourth at 5-over 147 and Bradley Bourn was fifth at 9-over 151.

In the 5A Southern Region tournament, Shadow Ridge earned the team title with a two-day score of 6-over 574 to win by nine strokes over Coronado (583) at Primm Valley.

Bishop Gorman finished third at 18-over 586. Shadow Ridge, Coronado and Gorman will be the South’s three team qualifiers for the state tournament May 15 and 16 at Mountain Falls Golf Club in Pahrump.

Gorman’s R.J. Arone won the individual region title by four strokes at 7-under 135. Shadow Ridge’s Bridger Johnson and Coronado’s Anderson Lee tied for second at 3-under 139.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.