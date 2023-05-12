73°F
Boys Golf

Durango wins 4A boys golf team state title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2023 - 11:03 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

The Durango boys golf team shot a two-day total of 125-over 697 to claim the Class 4A state title Thursday at Stallion Mountain Golf Club.

The Trailblazers won by 12 strokes over Las Vegas High (709). Green Valley was third at 712, and Doral Academy (744) and Sky Pointe (777) completed the top five.

Sky Pointe’s Drake Harvey won the individual title by four strokes at even-par 143. Doral Academy’s Bradley Bourn finished at 4-over 147.

Durango shot a team score of 355 on the first day of the tournament at Las Vegas National Golf Course on Wednesday and led second-place Green Valley by seven strokes.

The Trailblazers shot a second-round score of 342 Thursday to maintain their lead and win the title. Las Vegas shot a 341, the lowest team score of the round, to jump into second place.

It’s Durango’s second boys golf state title. The Trailblazers won the 4A state title in 2000, which was the state’s top classification at the time.

In the individual race, Harvey shot 1-over 72 Wednesday and led Bourn by two shots (74). Harvey shot 1-under 71 in the second round to maintain his lead and claim the title.

Las Vegas High’s Nathan Ingleberger was third (152). Durango’s Ethan Long and Doral Academy’s Luke Cheplak tied for fourth (158).

The 5A state tournament will be held May 17 and 18 at Red Hawk Golf and Resort in Sparks. Palo Verde won the Southern Region title with a team score of 22-over 598, edging out Bishop Gorman by four strokes Wednesday at Paiute Golf Resort.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

