GOLF: Panthers place four under par, down Arbor View

Jack Trent shot a 3-under-par 33 at Paiute on Monday to earn medalist honors and lead the Palo Verde boys golf team to a 173-199 win over Arbor View. The Panthers had four players shoot under par in the match.

Cameron Meeks and Jett Isoda each shot 34, and Joe Ender added a 35 for the Panthers.

Cole Christensen led the Aggies with a 36.

Cougars roll to Southeast League win

At Black Mountain, Ethan Bozner shot 1-over 73 to lead Coronado to victory in a Southeast League match.

The Cougars, who also got a 74 from Grant McKay and an 77 from Dylan Fritz, had a team score of 385. Foothill was second at 448, followed by Green Valley at 523 and Basic at 540.

Eldorado’s Matt Manganello shot 76.

Foothill’s Jordan Hughett shot 78.

Eagles win invitational

At Needles, California, Jackson Wright shot 5-over 76 to earn a share of medalist honors and help Boulder City win an invitational at River’s Edge.

The Eagles, who also got a 77 from Kyler Atkinson, shot 406 as a team, five strokes better than Needles. Virgin Valley was third at 479, followed by Pahrump Valley at 487.

Virgin Valley’s Hogan Fowles and Needles’ Joseph Garcia each shot 76.