Jake Johnson helps Gorman win Southwest League match

Jake Johnson shot a 1-over-par 72 at Angel Park on Wednesday to earn medalist honors and lead Bishop Gorman’s boys golf team to victory in a Southwest League match.

(Thinkstock)

Jake Johnson shot a 1-over-par 72 at Angel Park on Wednesday to earn medalist honors and lead Bishop Gorman’s boys golf team to victory in a Southwest League match.

Gorman shot 306 as a team to win by seven strokes over Clark. Sierra Vista was third at 346, and Silverado took fourth at 393.

Desert Oasis’ Zachary Blake was second with a 75, and Spring Valley’s Adonis LeBlue took third with a 76.