Jake Johnson shoots 66, leads Gorman to victory
Jake Johnson carded a 6-under-par 66 at Bear’s Best on Thursday to earn medalist honors and lead Bishop Gorman to victory in a Southwest League match.
Johnson had seven birdies and one bogey in his round.
Styles Stockham added a 72, and Leo Torres shot 74 for the Gaels, who shot even-par 288 as a team. Desert Oasis was second at 339, followed by Sierra Vista at 346 and Silverado at 390.
Desert Oasis’ Tim Cook shot 69.
Silverado’s Brevin Barlow shot 72.