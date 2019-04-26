Jake Johnson shoots 66, leads Gorman to victory

Jake Johnson carded a 6-under-par 66 at Bear’s Best on Thursday to earn medalist honors and lead Bishop Gorman to victory in a Southwest League match.

(Thinkstock)

Johnson had seven birdies and one bogey in his round.

Styles Stockham added a 72, and Leo Torres shot 74 for the Gaels, who shot even-par 288 as a team. Desert Oasis was second at 339, followed by Sierra Vista at 346 and Silverado at 390.

Desert Oasis’ Tim Cook shot 69.

Silverado’s Brevin Barlow shot 72.