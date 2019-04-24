Roundup: Aggies’ Hazen Newman wins Southern Nevada Invitational

Arbor View’s Hazen Newman carded a 3-under-par 69 at Reflection Bay on Tuesday to win the Southern Nevada Invitational boys golf tournament.

Thinkstock

Newman, who carded a 71 at SouthShore in Monday’s opening round, finished with a total of 3-under 140 to win by one stroke over Coronado’s Benjamin Sawaia.

Sawaia shot a 70 on Tuesday to finish at 141.

Foothill’s Noah MacFawn shot 71 in the final round and was third at 142.

Coronado won the team competition with a 36-hole total of 577, 10 strokes better than Palm Desert (California). The Cougars shot 287 on Tuesday.

“We didn’t get off to a really good start today,” said Coronado coach Joe Sawaia. “We really played well on the back nine.”

Servite (California) was third at 588. Bellarmine (California) took fourth at 599, and Bishop Gorman was fifth at 602.

Chaparral wins three-team match

At Las Vegas National, Chaparral’s Josue Marin shot a 19-over 55 to grab medalist honors in a three-team match.

Chaparral shot 255 and was the only school to post a team score. Kory Schlax added a 60 for the Cowboys.

Sunrise Mountain’s Preston Pickett and Cheyenne’s Darwin Dalby each shot 68.