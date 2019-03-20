95°F
Boys Golf

Roundup: Boulder City breezes to Sunrise League victory

Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 19, 2019 - 7:46 pm
 

Blake Schaper shot a 5-over-par 77 at The Club at Sunrise on Tuesday to earn medalist honors and help Boulder City to victory in a Class 3A Sunrise League match.

The Eagles had the top five finishers in the match and finished with a team score of 333. Virgin Valley was second at 398, followed by Sky Pointe (433) and Moapa Valley (449).

Boulder City’s Kevin Phelps shot 83. Chase Hamel shot 85, and Dustin Landerman and Kyle Carducci each added an 88 for the Eagles.

Coronado downs Gorman

At Anthem, Michael Sarro carded a 3-under 33 to lead Coronado to a 142-159 win over Bishop Gorman.

Ian Fritz added a 35, and Benjamin Sawaia and Joey Dotta each shot 37 for the Cougars.

Skyler Ngo led the Gaels with a 38.

