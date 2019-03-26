Roundup: Boulder City breezes to Sunrise League win

Kevin Phelps grabbed medalist honors with a 13-over-par 84 at Las Vegas National on Monday and led Boulder City’s golf team to victory in a Class 3A Sunrise League match.

(Thinkstock)

Blake Schaper added an 86, and Jace Waldron shot 87 for Boulder City, which had a team score of 345. Sky Pointe was second at 413, followed by Virgin Valley (419) and Chaparral (526).

Kyle Carducci shot 88 for Boulder City.

Virgin Valley’s Jeron Dalton was fifth individually with an 89.

Palo Verde tops Pahrump

At Highland Falls, Drew Warnick carded a 4-over 76 to earn medalist honors and lead Palo Verde to a 310-358 win over Pahrump Valley.

Michael Salerno added a 77, and Max Cooper shot 78 for the Panthers, who had the top five finishers in the match.

Kasey Dilger led Pahrump with an 82.