Roundup: Canon Olkowski leads Faith Lutheran to Northwest win

Canon Olkowski shot a 1-over-par 73 at Painted Desert on Wednesday to earn medalist honors and lead Faith Lutheran’s boys golf team to victory in a Northwest League match.

Tyler Smerz added a 74 for the Crusaders, who shot 306 as a team to win by nine strokes over Palo Verde. Arbor View was third at 318, followed by Shadow Ridge (335), Bonanza (420) and Centennial (423).

Palo Verde’s Michael Salerno shot 74.

Arbor View’s Caden Gambini carded a 75, and teammate Preston Harris shot 76.

Western’s Jared Smith wins Sunset match

At Mountain Falls, Western’s Jared Smith shot 2-under 70 to earn medalist honors in a Class 3A Sunset League match.

Pahrump Valley’s Kasey Dilger shot 87 to finish second, and teammate Koby Lindberg added an 88.

The Trojans easily won the team competition with a score of 363. Western, which shot 416, was the only other team to post a score.

Eldorado’s Matt Manganello wins Northeast match

At Aliante, Eldorado’s Matt Manganello shot a 4-over 76 to earn medalist honors in a Northeast League match.

Las Vegas High’s Nic Jensen shot 77 to finish second. Rancho’s Dillon Cassell was third with an 86.

Rancho won the team competition with a score of 412. Las Vegas shot 445 and was the only other school to post a team score.