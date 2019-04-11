Roundup: Coronado wins Southeast League match

Benjamin Sawaia carded a 3-over-par 75 at Reflection Bay on Wednesday to help Coronado’s boys golf team win a Southeast League match.

Brett Sodetz and Brett Sawaia each added a 78 for the Cougars, who shot 310 as a team. Foothill was second at 325. Liberty was third at 335, followed by Basic (449) and Tech (454).

Liberty’s Jackson Parrish earned medalist honors with a 72, and teammate Justin Opinsky shot 78.

Foothill’s Noah MacFawn shot 75.

Sundevils’ Matt Manganello wins Northeast match

At Desert Pines, Eldorado’s Matt Manganello carded a 1-over 72 to win a Northeast League match.

Las Vegas’ Nic Jensen was second with a 76, and Rancho’s Vada Williams was third after carding a 100.

Rancho won the team competition with a score of 435. Las Vegas was the only other school to register a team score and shot 455.