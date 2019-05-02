Roundup: Coronado’s top four all break par in Southeast win

Coronado’s four scoring golfers all shot under par at Revere on Wednesday as the Cougars ran away with the final Southeast League match of the season.

(Thinkstock)

Brett Sawaia shot a 6-under-par 66 to lead Coronado.

Michael Sarro (69), Benjamin Sawaia (70) and Brett Sodetz (71) also broke par for the Cougars, who shot a 12-under 276 as a team.

Noah MacFawn shot 72 to lead Foothill, which finished second at 316. Liberty was third at 344, Green Valley fourth at 371 and Tech fifth at 449.

Arbor View’s Newman earns Northwest medal

At Paiute, Arbor View’s Hazen Newman shot a 5-under 67 to earn medalist honors in a Northwest League match.

Faith Lutheran’s Aidan Goldstein shot 69, and teammate Nick Desrochers shot 71 to help the Crusaders to the team title.

Faith Lutheran, which also got a 72 from Canon Olkowski, had a team score of 291. Arbor View was second at 316, and Palo Verde was third at 320. Shadow Ridge (328) finished fourth, followed by Bonanza (412) and Centennial (441).

Arbor View’s Caden Gambini, Palo Verde’s Reece Rodriguez and Shadow Ridge’s Grant Harvey all shot 77.

Eagles take Sunrise match

At Coyote Springs, Blake Schaper shot 7-over 79 to earn medalist honors and lead Boulder City to victory in a Sunrise League match.

Kyle Carducci added an 89, and Kevin Phelps shot 90 for the Eagles, who had a team score of 353.

Virgin Valley was second at 387, followed by Sky Pointe (425), Moapa Valley (447) and Chaparral (511).

Eldorado’s Manganello wins Northeast match

At Aliante, Eldorado’s Matthew Manganello carded a 3-over 75 to earn medalist honors in a Northeast League match.

Las Vegas’ Nic Jensen shot 79 to finish second.

The Wildcats won the team title with a scored of 437. Legacy shot 510 and was the only other school to post a score.