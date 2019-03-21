Roundup: Jake Johnson, Bishop Gorman win Southwest match

Jake Johnson carded a 4-over-par 76 at Rhodes Ranch on Wednesday to earn medalist honors and help Bishop Gorman’s boys golf team win a Southwest League match.

Skyler Ngo added a 77 for the Gaels, who shot 314 as a team. Desert Oasis was second at 339, followed by Sierra Vista at 354 and Silverado at 420.

Desert Oasis’ Garret Kieffer and Sierra Vista’s Rashon Williams also shot 77.

Coronado breezes to Southeast win

At Anthem, Joey Dotta shot 1-over-73 to earn medalist honors and lead Coronado to victory in a Southeast League match.

The Cougars, who had the top five finishers, had a team score of 304. Foothill was second at 323, followed by Liberty (350), Green Valley (417) and Tech (466).

Ian Fritz was second with a 75, and Brett Sodetz, Michael Sarro and Benjamin Sawaia each shot 78 for Coronado.

Western’s Jared Smith wins 3A match

At Las Vegas Municipal, Western’s Jared Smith shot 3-over 75 to claim medalist honors in a Class 3A Sunset League match.

Smith finished nine strokes ahead of Pahrump Valley’s Koby Lindberg. Western’s Patrick Tasanaroungrong and Pahrump’s Kasey Dilger tied for third at 85.

Pahrump had five of the top seven finishers. The Trojans placed first as a team at 352. Western (414) was second, and Del Sol (461) third.