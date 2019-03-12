Roundup: Jared Smith wins Sunset League match

Western’s Jared Smith carded a 1-over-par 73 at Mountain Falls on Monday to win a Sunset League match.

(Thinkstock)

Western’s Jared Smith carded a 1-over-par 73 at Mountain Falls on Monday to win a Sunset League match.

Kasey Dilger carded an 86 to finish second and lead Pahrump Valley to the team title. Pahrump had a score of 368. Western shot 420 and was the only other team to post a team score.

Western’s Patrick Tasanaroungrong and Pahrump’s Koby Lindberg each shot 87 to tie for third.