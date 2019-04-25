Roundup: Matthew Manganello shoots 4-under par in Northeast match
Eldorado’s Matthew Manganello carded a 4-under-par 67 at Desert Pines on Wednesday to earn medalist honors in a Northeast League golf match.
Las Vegas High’s Nic Jensen shot 71 to finish second, and Desert Pines’ Matthew Seskin-Clarke was third with a 90.
Rancho won the team competition with a score of 401. Las Vegas was the only other team to post a score and shot 425.
Jared Smith captures Sunset match
At Aliante, Western’s Jared Smith shot a 4-over 76 to earn medalist honors in a Class 3A Sunset League match.
Pahrump Valley’s Trevyn Wombaker and Koby Lindberg each shot 85 to tie for second and help the Trojans win the team title with a score of 350.
Del Sol shot 433 and was the only other team to post a score.
Sky Pointe wins tri-match
At Painted Desert, Tyler Dunn shot a 7-over 79 to earn medalist honors and lead Sky Pointe to victory in a three-team match.
Nathan Wray added an 87 for Sky Pointe, which shot 347 as a team. Centennial shot 385, and Chaparral scored 389.
Chaparral’s Josue Marin carded an 84.