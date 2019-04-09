Roundup: Quartet leads Coronado past Gorman

Dylan Fritz, Benjamin Sawaia, Brett Sawai and Brett Sodetz all shot 1-over-par 37 at Bear’s Best on Monday to lead Coronado’s boys golf team to a 148-151 win over Bishop Gorman.

(Thinkstock)

Gorman’s Skyler Ngo was the medalist with a 36.

Gorman’s Jake Johnson also shot 37.

Western’s Jared Smith wins

At Las Vegas National, Western’s Jared Smith shot a 1-over 37 to win a four-team match.

The Warriors’ Patrick Tasanaroungrong shot 44 and was second.

Sky Pointe’s Tyler Dunn finished third with a 45.

Sky Pointe was the only school to post a team score and shot 212.