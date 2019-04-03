Roundup: Western’s Jared Smith shoots 2-under par to win Sunset match

Western’s Jared Smith shot a 2-under-par 70 at Legacy Golf Club on Tuesday to win a Sunset League match.

(Thinkstock)

Pahrump Valley’s Koby Lindberg was second with an 81, and Western’s Patrick Tasanaroungrong was third with a 90.

Pahrump won the team competition with a score of 360.

Western was second with a 391, and Del Sol took third with a 491.

Brett Sawaia, Coronado win Southeast match

At Wildhorse, Brett Sawaia carded a 1-over 71 to earn medalist honors and help Coronado to victory in a Southeast League match.

Brett Sodetz added a 74, and Benjamin Sawaia shot 75 for Coronado, which had a team score of 300.

Foothill was second at 317, followed by Liberty (335), Green Valley (383), Basic (416) and Tech (438).

Liberty’s Jackson Parrish was fourth individually with a 76.

Blake Schaper leads Eagles to Sunrise win

At The Palms, Blake Schaper shot a 2-over 74 to earn medalist honors and lead Boulder City to victory in a Sunrise League match.

Kevin Phelps added a 78, and Jason Krumm shot 80 for the Eagles, who had a team score of 322. Virgin Valley was second at 392, followed by Sky Pointe (411) and Chaparral (492).

Virgin Valley’s Jeron Dalton shot 83 to finish fourth.

Wildcats’ Nic Jensen wins Northeast match

At Los Prados, Nic Jensen shot a 1-over 71 to earn medalist honors in a Northeast League match.

Eldorado’s Matthew Manganello was second with a 73. Rancho’s Dillon Cassell was third with a 91.

Rancho won the team competition with a score of 379. Las Vegas was the only other school to post a team score and shot 411.