Here is the 2021 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team.

Coronado's Brynn Kort is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team. (Courtesy)

Liberty's Samantha Phelan is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team. (Courtesy)

Bishop Gorman's Logan Allen is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team. (Courtesy)

Coronado's Ali Mulhall is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team. (Courtesy)

Coronado's Joe Sawaia is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team. (Courtesy)

Coronado's Lilly DeNunzio is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team. (Courtesy)

Arbor View's Natalie Cheong is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team. (Courtesy)

Bishop Gorman's Lauren Pham is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team. (Courtesy)

Coronado's Yana Wilson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team. (Courtesy)

First team

Logan Allen, Bishop Gorman — She finished third in the Class 5A Desert League points standings, shot 1-over par to tie for sixth at the state tournament.

Natalie Cheong, Arbor View — She finished third in the Class 5A Mountain League points standings, shot 1-over par at state to tie for sixth.

Brynn Kort, Coronado — The Class 5A Mountain League points leader was named Southern Nevada Player of the Year by the coaches, finished second at the state tournament at 2-under par.

Lilly DeNunzio, Coronado — She finished fourth in the Class 5A Mountain League points standings, placed in the top 15 at the regional and state tournament.

Ali Mulhall, Coronado — The runner-up in the Class 5A Mountain League points standings finished fourth at the regional tournament and third at state with by shooting even par.

Lauren Pham, Bishop Gorman — The Class 5A Desert League points champion finished third in the regional tournament at tied for third at state at even par.

Samanthan Phelan, Liberty — The Class 5A Mountain League points runner-up finished eighth at the regional tournament and tied for eighth at the state tournament at 3-over par.

Yana Wilson, Coronado — The Class 5A Southern Region tournament and state tournament champion shot a 3-under par at both

Coach of the Year

Joe Sawaia, Coronado — The 28th-year coach guided the Cougars to the program’s fifth state championship with a team total of 2-under-par 566 at the state tournament, smashing the previous record of 24-over 600 set by the 2017 Coronado squad.

Second team

Cienna Cabrera, Basic — The Class 4A Mountain League points champion followed that up by winning the state tournament.

Angelina Huang, Clark — She finished ninth in the Class 5A Desert League points standings, tied for sixth at regionals and 12th at state.

Joanne Lee, Coronado — She finished fifth in the Class 5A Mountain League points standings, tied for sixth at regionals and tied for eighth at state.

Mizara Norton, The Meadows — She shot 6-over-par 150 at the Class 2A state tournament to win the title by 26 shots.

Nya Palmer, Sierra Vista — She finished seventh in the Class 5A Mountain League points standings and in the top 15 at the regional and state tournaments.

Zoe Parker, Bishop Gorman — She finished fifth in the Class 5A Desert League points standings and was tied for 10th at the regional and state tournaments.

Dakota Tallent, Bishop Gorman — She finished sixth in the Class 5A Desert League points standings, tied for 10th at the regional tournament and tied for 18th at state.

Lauren Wong, Palo Verde — She finished seventh in the Class 5A Mountain League points standings and finished in the top 15 at the regional and state tournaments.

Honorable Mention

Paige Bailey, Shadow Ridge

Zariyah Bell-Kane, Eldorado

Sophia Gambini, Arbor View

Cydney Ha, Clark

Sydney Hawley, Bonanza

Cameron Huang, Clark

Hayoung Lee, Coronado

Lauren Lee, Liberty

Sienna Orton, Foothill

Ava Patag, Palo Verde

Violet Ritter, Cimarron-Memorial

Savannah Sampson, Palo Verde

Camryn Schaper, Boulder City

Sabella Schwartz, Shadow Ridge

Katrina Sierra, Shadow Ridge

Roycee Southerland, Bishop Gorman

Jayda Sydney, Sierra Vista

Shenmei Wu, Palo Verde