2021 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team
Here is the 2021 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team.
First team
Logan Allen, Bishop Gorman — She finished third in the Class 5A Desert League points standings, shot 1-over par to tie for sixth at the state tournament.
Natalie Cheong, Arbor View — She finished third in the Class 5A Mountain League points standings, shot 1-over par at state to tie for sixth.
Brynn Kort, Coronado — The Class 5A Mountain League points leader was named Southern Nevada Player of the Year by the coaches, finished second at the state tournament at 2-under par.
Lilly DeNunzio, Coronado — She finished fourth in the Class 5A Mountain League points standings, placed in the top 15 at the regional and state tournament.
Ali Mulhall, Coronado — The runner-up in the Class 5A Mountain League points standings finished fourth at the regional tournament and third at state with by shooting even par.
Lauren Pham, Bishop Gorman — The Class 5A Desert League points champion finished third in the regional tournament at tied for third at state at even par.
Samanthan Phelan, Liberty — The Class 5A Mountain League points runner-up finished eighth at the regional tournament and tied for eighth at the state tournament at 3-over par.
Yana Wilson, Coronado — The Class 5A Southern Region tournament and state tournament champion shot a 3-under par at both
Coach of the Year
Joe Sawaia, Coronado — The 28th-year coach guided the Cougars to the program’s fifth state championship with a team total of 2-under-par 566 at the state tournament, smashing the previous record of 24-over 600 set by the 2017 Coronado squad.
Second team
Cienna Cabrera, Basic — The Class 4A Mountain League points champion followed that up by winning the state tournament.
Angelina Huang, Clark — She finished ninth in the Class 5A Desert League points standings, tied for sixth at regionals and 12th at state.
Joanne Lee, Coronado — She finished fifth in the Class 5A Mountain League points standings, tied for sixth at regionals and tied for eighth at state.
Mizara Norton, The Meadows — She shot 6-over-par 150 at the Class 2A state tournament to win the title by 26 shots.
Nya Palmer, Sierra Vista — She finished seventh in the Class 5A Mountain League points standings and in the top 15 at the regional and state tournaments.
Zoe Parker, Bishop Gorman — She finished fifth in the Class 5A Desert League points standings and was tied for 10th at the regional and state tournaments.
Dakota Tallent, Bishop Gorman — She finished sixth in the Class 5A Desert League points standings, tied for 10th at the regional tournament and tied for 18th at state.
Lauren Wong, Palo Verde — She finished seventh in the Class 5A Mountain League points standings and finished in the top 15 at the regional and state tournaments.
Honorable Mention
Paige Bailey, Shadow Ridge
Zariyah Bell-Kane, Eldorado
Sophia Gambini, Arbor View
Cydney Ha, Clark
Sydney Hawley, Bonanza
Cameron Huang, Clark
Hayoung Lee, Coronado
Lauren Lee, Liberty
Sienna Orton, Foothill
Ava Patag, Palo Verde
Violet Ritter, Cimarron-Memorial
Savannah Sampson, Palo Verde
Camryn Schaper, Boulder City
Sabella Schwartz, Shadow Ridge
Katrina Sierra, Shadow Ridge
Roycee Southerland, Bishop Gorman
Jayda Sydney, Sierra Vista
Shenmei Wu, Palo Verde