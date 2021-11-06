82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Girls Golf

2021 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2021 - 1:27 pm
 
Coronado's Brynn Kort is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team. (Cou ...
Coronado's Brynn Kort is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team. (Courtesy)
Liberty's Samantha Phelan is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team. ...
Liberty's Samantha Phelan is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team. (Courtesy)
Bishop Gorman's Logan Allen is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team ...
Bishop Gorman's Logan Allen is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team. (Courtesy)
Coronado's Ali Mulhall is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team. (Co ...
Coronado's Ali Mulhall is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team. (Courtesy)
Coronado's Joe Sawaia is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls go ...
Coronado's Joe Sawaia is the Coach of the Year on the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team. (Courtesy)
Coronado's Lilly DeNunzio is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team. ...
Coronado's Lilly DeNunzio is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team. (Courtesy)
Arbor View's Natalie Cheong is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team ...
Arbor View's Natalie Cheong is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team. (Courtesy)
Bishop Gorman's Lauren Pham is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team ...
Bishop Gorman's Lauren Pham is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team. (Courtesy)
Coronado's Yana Wilson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team. (Co ...
Coronado's Yana Wilson is a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team. (Courtesy)

First team

Logan Allen, Bishop Gorman — She finished third in the Class 5A Desert League points standings, shot 1-over par to tie for sixth at the state tournament.

Natalie Cheong, Arbor View — She finished third in the Class 5A Mountain League points standings, shot 1-over par at state to tie for sixth.

Brynn Kort, Coronado — The Class 5A Mountain League points leader was named Southern Nevada Player of the Year by the coaches, finished second at the state tournament at 2-under par.

Lilly DeNunzio, Coronado — She finished fourth in the Class 5A Mountain League points standings, placed in the top 15 at the regional and state tournament.

Ali Mulhall, Coronado — The runner-up in the Class 5A Mountain League points standings finished fourth at the regional tournament and third at state with by shooting even par.

Lauren Pham, Bishop Gorman The Class 5A Desert League points champion finished third in the regional tournament at tied for third at state at even par.

Samanthan Phelan, Liberty — The Class 5A Mountain League points runner-up finished eighth at the regional tournament and tied for eighth at the state tournament at 3-over par.

Yana Wilson, Coronado — The Class 5A Southern Region tournament and state tournament champion shot a 3-under par at both

Coach of the Year

Joe Sawaia, Coronado — The 28th-year coach guided the Cougars to the program’s fifth state championship with a team total of 2-under-par 566 at the state tournament, smashing the previous record of 24-over 600 set by the 2017 Coronado squad.

Second team

Cienna Cabrera, Basic — The Class 4A Mountain League points champion followed that up by winning the state tournament.

Angelina Huang, Clark — She finished ninth in the Class 5A Desert League points standings, tied for sixth at regionals and 12th at state.

Joanne Lee, Coronado — She finished fifth in the Class 5A Mountain League points standings, tied for sixth at regionals and tied for eighth at state.

Mizara Norton, The Meadows — She shot 6-over-par 150 at the Class 2A state tournament to win the title by 26 shots.

Nya Palmer, Sierra Vista — She finished seventh in the Class 5A Mountain League points standings and in the top 15 at the regional and state tournaments.

Zoe Parker, Bishop Gorman — She finished fifth in the Class 5A Desert League points standings and was tied for 10th at the regional and state tournaments.

Dakota Tallent, Bishop Gorman — She finished sixth in the Class 5A Desert League points standings, tied for 10th at the regional tournament and tied for 18th at state.

Lauren Wong, Palo Verde — She finished seventh in the Class 5A Mountain League points standings and finished in the top 15 at the regional and state tournaments.

Honorable Mention

Paige Bailey, Shadow Ridge

Zariyah Bell-Kane, Eldorado

Sophia Gambini, Arbor View

Cydney Ha, Clark

Sydney Hawley, Bonanza

Cameron Huang, Clark

Hayoung Lee, Coronado

Lauren Lee, Liberty

Sienna Orton, Foothill

Ava Patag, Palo Verde

Violet Ritter, Cimarron-Memorial

Savannah Sampson, Palo Verde

Camryn Schaper, Boulder City

Sabella Schwartz, Shadow Ridge

Katrina Sierra, Shadow Ridge

Roycee Southerland, Bishop Gorman

Jayda Sydney, Sierra Vista

Shenmei Wu, Palo Verde

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Liberty overcomes gritty Arbor View, next faces Bishop Gorman
Liberty overcomes gritty Arbor View, next faces Bishop Gorman
2
Gorman dominates Foothill despite shutout streak ending
Gorman dominates Foothill despite shutout streak ending
3
Shadow Ridge celebrates 1st playoff win in 15 years
Shadow Ridge celebrates 1st playoff win in 15 years
4
Arbor View, Foothill look to spoil Liberty-Gorman matchup
Arbor View, Foothill look to spoil Liberty-Gorman matchup
5
Coronado rusty, but manages to get past Basic
Coronado rusty, but manages to get past Basic
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Centennial sophomore McKenzi Hall drives the ball at Stallion Mountain Golf Club on Wednesda ...
2018 Girls Golf Honors
RJ

Here are the Class 4A and 3A girls golf honors, as selected by coaches.

Centennial’s Hailey Stevenson takes a shot during the Class 4A state golf tournament a ...
Centennial capture first state girls golf title
By Justin Emerson / RJ

The Bulldogs shot 325 Tuesday to build on their five-stroke lead and win the Class 4A state tournament at Dayton Valley Golf Course by nine strokes.

(Thinkstock)
Breanne Nygaard, Pahrump lead after first day of 3A state golf
By Justin Emerson / RJ

The Trojans shot 375 as a team on the first day of the Class 3A state tournament at Schaffer’s Mill on Monday, and Breanne Nygaard shot 8-over-par 80 to take the individual lead.

Thinkstock A hole-in-one occurred June 26 at Lakeview Executive Golf Course in Pahrump ...
Centennial with slim lead after Day 1 of state golf
By Justin Emerson / RJ

Centennial took the lead after the first day of the tournament at Dayon Valley Golf Course on Monday with a team score of 320, and with two teams within seven strokes.