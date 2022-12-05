Here is the 2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada girls golf team.

First Team

Cienna Cabrera, Basic — She finished second in the Class 4A state tournament.

Lilly DeNunzio, Coronado — She won the Class 5A Southern Region tournament with a score of 9-under par and finished fifth at state.

Aaleia Johnson, Shadow Ridge — She finished third at the Class 4A state tournament.

Brynn Kort, Coronado — She won the Class 5A state tournament by 10 shots at 12-under par after finishing second in the Southern Region tournament.

Joanne Lee, Coronado — She shot 2-under par to finish second at the Class 5A state tournament and finished third in the Southern Region tournament.

Ali Mulhall, Coronado — She finished third at the Class 5A state tournament at 1-under par and also finished third at the Southern Region tournament.

Holly Rodriguez, Shadow Ridge — She won the Class 4A state tournament by one shot and helped lead the Mustangs to the 4A state team title.

Camryn Schaper, Boulder City — She won the Class 3A Southern Region tournament and finished tied for second at state.

Coach of the Year

Joe Sawaia, Coronado — The 29th-year coach guided the Cougars to their sixth state title in program history by shooting 11-under 565, a state tournament record.

Second Team

Zaryah Bell-Kane, Eldorado — She finished third at the Class 3A state and Southern Region tournaments.

Hayoung Lee, Coronado — She finished sixth at the Class 5A Southern Region tournament and finished tied for eighth at state.

Katelyn Lee, Bishop Gorman — She finished seventh at the Class 5A state tournament and finished tied for 16th at the Southern Region tournament.

Abigail Llewellyn, Virgin Valley — She finished second in the Class 3A Southern Region tournament and tied for second at state.

Alexa Naumu, Foothill — She finished fourth at the Class 4A state tournament.

Zoe Parker, Bishop Gorman — She finished fourth at the Class 5A state tournament and came in 20th at the Southern Region tournament.

Abigail Shah, Durango — She finished fifth at the Class 4A state tournament.

Dakota Tallent, Bishop Gorman — She finished sixth at the Class 5A state tournament and finished tied for 16th at the Southern Region tournament.

Honorable Mention

Krislyn Dunn, Foothill

Sophira Gambini, Arbor View

Emily Gent, Pahrump Valley

Angelina Huang, Clark

Jazmyn Hunter, Basic

Nya Palmer, Sierra Vista

Lauren Pham, Bishop Gorman

Malia Poblete, Durango

Avyah Rossi, Shadow Ridge

Jayda Sidney, Sierra Vista

Katrina Sierra, Shadow Ridge

Ariya Soldwisch, Coronado

Raegan Williams, Rancho

Aliana Zuniga, Pahrump Valley

