104°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Girls Golf

Hailey Stevenson helps Centennial defeat Clark

Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2018 - 6:36 pm
 

Hailey Stevenson carded a 1-under-par 34 at Angel Park on Thursday to earn medalist honors and lead the Centennial girls golf team to a 152-199 win over Clark.

McKenzi Hall added a 35, and Jade Magana shot 39 for the Bulldogs. Anna Fudenberg shot 44 for Centennial.

Stephanie Yang led the Chargers with a 44.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Centennial sophomore McKenzi Hall drives the ball at Stallion Mountain Golf Club on Wednesda ...
2018 Girls Golf Honors
RJ

Here are the Class 4A and 3A girls golf honors, as selected by coaches.

Centennial’s Hailey Stevenson takes a shot during the Class 4A state golf tournament a ...
Centennial capture first state girls golf title
By Justin Emerson / RJ

The Bulldogs shot 325 Tuesday to build on their five-stroke lead and win the Class 4A state tournament at Dayton Valley Golf Course by nine strokes.

(Thinkstock)
Breanne Nygaard, Pahrump lead after first day of 3A state golf
By Justin Emerson / RJ

The Trojans shot 375 as a team on the first day of the Class 3A state tournament at Schaffer’s Mill on Monday, and Breanne Nygaard shot 8-over-par 80 to take the individual lead.

Thinkstock A hole-in-one occurred June 26 at Lakeview Executive Golf Course in Pahrump ...
Centennial with slim lead after Day 1 of state golf
By Justin Emerson / RJ

Centennial took the lead after the first day of the tournament at Dayon Valley Golf Course on Monday with a team score of 320, and with two teams within seven strokes.

Clark sophomore Riana Mission drives the ball at Stallion Mountain Golf Club on Wednesday, O ...
Riana Mission powers Clark girls to first region golf title
By Justin Emerson / RJ

The Clark sophomore carded a 6-under-par 138 over the two-day tournament to capture the individual championship on Wednesday by seven strokes. Her performance helped the Chargers shoot 653 as a team and claim the first region championship in program history.