Hailey Stevenson helps Centennial defeat Clark

Hailey Stevenson carded a 1-under-par 34 at Angel Park on Thursday to earn medalist honors and lead the Centennial girls golf team to a 152-199 win over Clark.

(Thinkstock)

McKenzi Hall added a 35, and Jade Magana shot 39 for the Bulldogs. Anna Fudenberg shot 44 for Centennial.

Stephanie Yang led the Chargers with a 44.