97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Girls Golf

Riley Shuman’s rebound helps Boulder City defend 3A golf title

By Justin Emerson Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2018 - 5:56 pm
 

On Monday, Riley Shuman shot 55-over-par 127 on the first day of the Class 3A state girls golf tournament at Schaffer’s Mill in Truckee, California.

The Boulder City sophomore was so frustrated she broke a club. Tuesday, she improved her score by 31 strokes and helped the Eagles rally to win their second straight team championship with a score of 744, six better than second-place Pahrump Valley.

“Just staying focused and making the best swing I can make,” she said of her mindset. “Just my attitude toward golf in general.”

Ryann Reese was the top individual for the Eagles, finishing in fifth place with a 25-over-par 169 over the two-day event. Teammate Sydney Krumm was sixth at 172.

But perhaps most impressive was the rebound by Shuman. Makaela Perkins also was key in the second round, shaving 14 strokes off her first-round score to shoot 92 on Tuesday.

“To see them come back from yesterday is incredible,” Boulder City golf coach Andy Schaper said. “There’s so much nerves it’s hard to overcome. They struggled with that Day 1. They finally got themselves to do what they can do.”

Pahrump finished second at 750, followed by Elko (774), Lowry (788) and Spring Creek (806).

Pahrump’s Breanne Nygaard, who started the day with a one-stroke lead, was the top local finisher, carding an 81 Tuesday to finish third with a 161. Western’s Carolyn Lemon was fourth at 167.

Lowry’s Tatyana Carlson won the tournament by shooting 155. Ryan Flynn of Truckee was second at 158.

But Boulder City was the story after trailing Pahrump by 14 strokes entering the day.

“So proud of all the girls on the team. They showed a ton of heart and fight,” Schaper said. “They stuck to the plan, each one of their individual plans and what they can do on the golf course.”

Contact Justin Emerson at jemerson@reviewjournal.com or (702) 387-2944. Follow @J15Emerson on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Centennial sophomore McKenzi Hall drives the ball at Stallion Mountain Golf Club on Wednesda ...
2018 Girls Golf Honors
RJ

Here are the Class 4A and 3A girls golf honors, as selected by coaches.

Centennial’s Hailey Stevenson takes a shot during the Class 4A state golf tournament a ...
Centennial capture first state girls golf title
By Justin Emerson / RJ

The Bulldogs shot 325 Tuesday to build on their five-stroke lead and win the Class 4A state tournament at Dayton Valley Golf Course by nine strokes.

(Thinkstock)
Breanne Nygaard, Pahrump lead after first day of 3A state golf
By Justin Emerson / RJ

The Trojans shot 375 as a team on the first day of the Class 3A state tournament at Schaffer’s Mill on Monday, and Breanne Nygaard shot 8-over-par 80 to take the individual lead.

Thinkstock A hole-in-one occurred June 26 at Lakeview Executive Golf Course in Pahrump ...
Centennial with slim lead after Day 1 of state golf
By Justin Emerson / RJ

Centennial took the lead after the first day of the tournament at Dayon Valley Golf Course on Monday with a team score of 320, and with two teams within seven strokes.

Clark sophomore Riana Mission drives the ball at Stallion Mountain Golf Club on Wednesday, O ...
Riana Mission powers Clark girls to first region golf title
By Justin Emerson / RJ

The Clark sophomore carded a 6-under-par 138 over the two-day tournament to capture the individual championship on Wednesday by seven strokes. Her performance helped the Chargers shoot 653 as a team and claim the first region championship in program history.