2019 Boys and Girls Soccer State Tournament Glances

The schedule and results (when available) are here for the 2019 boys and girls state soccer tournaments in Nevada.

Faith Lutheran's Amelia McManus (20, center) celebrates a goal with teammates Addy Radwanski (18, left) and Camille Longabardi (6, right) versus Arbor View during the second half of their soccer game on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

State Soccer Tournament Glances

Class 4A State Tournaments

Boys

Saturday, Nov. 9

at Bettye Wilson Park

Game 1 — Coronado (16-4-3) vs. Las Vegas (21-2-1), 2 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14

at Hug High, Reno

Game 2 — Game 1 winner vs. Northern No. 2 seed, 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15

at Hug High, Reno

Game 3 — Northern No. 1 seed vs. Desert or Mountain No. 1 seed, TBA

Game 4 — Desert or Mountain No. 1 seed vs. Game 2 winner, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 16

at Hug High, Reno

Championship — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 1 p.m.

Girls

Saturday, Nov. 9

at Bettye Wilson Park

Game 1 — Desert Oasis (15-4-3) vs. Centennial (15-3-1), noon

Thursday, Nov. 14

at Hug High, Reno

Game 2 — Game 1 winner vs. Northern No. 2 seed, 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 15

at Hug High, Reno

Game 3 — Northern No. 1 seed vs. Desert or Mountain No. 1 seed, TBA

Game 4 — Desert or Mountain No. 1 seed vs. Game 2 winner, TBA

Saturday, Nov. 16

at Hug High, Reno

Championship — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 11 a.m.

Class 3A State Tournaments

at Wooster High School, Reno

Boys

Friday, Nov. 15

Game 1 — Southern No. 2 seed vs. Northern No. 1 seed, 1 or 3 p.m.

Game 2 — Northern No. 2 seed vs. Southern No. 1 seed, 1 or 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Championship — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1 p.m.

Girls

Friday, Nov. 15

Game 1 — Southern No. 2 seed vs. Northern No. 1 seed, 9 or 11 a.m.

Game 2 — Northern No. 2 seed vs. Southern No. 1 seed, 9 or 11 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

Championship — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 11 a.m.