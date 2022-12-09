Here is the 2022 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys soccer team.

First Team

Francisco Avila, Coronado — The senior forward scored 24 goals and had 15 assists.

Aldair Castelo, Eldorado — The sophomore goalie was named the Class 5A Desert League goalie of the year with 74 saves and seven shutouts.

Jaxson Findlay, Coronado — The senior had 19 goals and 14 assists.

Quentin Gomez, Palo Verde — The senior defender was the Class 5A player of the year for the regular-season champion Panthers.

Logan Hesselgesser, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore goalie had 72 saves and eight shutouts for the Class 4A state champions.

Nick Lazarski, Bishop Gorman — The senior forward powered the Gaels’ offense on their way to the Class 5A Southern Region and state titles.

Soufian Mejdoubi, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior defender was the Class 5A Mountain League defender of the year.

Kevin Mora, Chaparral — The senior midfielder was the Class 5A Desert League defender of the year.

Marco Navarro, SLAM Academy — The junior midfielder has 26 goals and 10 assists.

Ethan Otto, Faith Lutheran — The junior forward scored 29 goals for the Class 4A state champions.

Jordan Rodriguez, Eldorado — The senior forward was the Class 5A Desert League offensive player of the year with 22 goals.

Valentin Ruiz, Equipo Academy — The senior forward was the Class 3A player of the year with 25 goals for the Southern Region champions.

Anwar Ben Rhouma Torres, Green Valley — The senior was named the Class 4A player of the year with 49 goals and 15 assists for the state runners-up.

Matthew Vogel, Palo Verde — The senior midfielder was the Class 5A golden boot award winner with 26 goals.

Coach of the Year

Kyle McKenna, Bishop Gorman — He guided the Gaels, the fifth seed in the Class 5A Southern Region playoffs, to the region and state championships.

Second Team

Michael Cruzado, Desert Oasis — The sophomore midfielder was the Class 4A Desert League defensive player of the year.

David Figueroa, Eldorado — The senior had 15 goals and 18 assists for the Class 5A state runners-up.

Demonte Gordon, Coronado — The senior had 17 goals and 16 assists.

Henri Kettner, Palo Verde — The junior goalie was the Class 5A Mountain League goalie of the year with nine shutouts.

Edwin Lagunas-Monroy, Green Valley — The senior goalie recorded 119 saves and was the Class 4A Desert League goalie of the year.

Hunter LaPointe, Arbor View — The junior had 10 assists for the Aggies.

Jordan Menor, Bishop Gorman — The senior led the Gaels’ defense on their way to the Class 5A Southern Region and state titles.

Miguel Pina, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior has 22 goals and nine assists.

Erick Rodriguez, Basic — The junior had 18 goals and six assists.

Leo Sanchez, Sierra Vista — The junior forward was the Class 4A Mountain League offensive player of the year with 31 points.

Zach Trimming, Virgin Valley — The senior was the Class 3A offensive player of the year with 18 goals.

Daniel Tubakyo, Valley — The senior was the Class 4A Mountain League defensive player of the year.

Dane Valenti, Faith Lutheran — The freshman midfielder has 18 goals for the Class 4A state champions.

Orlando Zurita, Equipo Academy — The senior was Class 3A defensive player of the year for the 3A Southern Region champions.

Honorable Mention

Daniel Chavez, Western

Luis Cruz, Cheyenne

Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde

Pablo Flores, Green Valley

Huba Hajdu, Faith Lutheran

Devon Hume, Bishop Gorman

Paul Jankowski, Shadow Ridge

Marco Lizarraga, Desert Oasis

Lazzar Ramos, Desert Oasis

Angel Reveles De La Cruz, Eldorado

Daniel Rodriguez, Sunrise Mountain

Henry Rodriguez, Equipo Academy

Bronson Rolley, Bishop Gorman

Valentin Silva, Las Vegas

Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman

Raymond Williams, Arbor View

